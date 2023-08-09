The CEO of Savile Row, a high-end boutique in Ghana, has caused a stir with his latest Instagram post

The wealthy man, Nana Sarfo, looked dapper in a stylish blue suit while educating his followers on how to spot fake designer brands

Some social media have commented on his post after he revealed the price of the designer slippers he spoke about in the video

Ghanaian businessman and CEO of Savile Row Ghana, Nana Sarfo, has revealed that the price of an original Angelo Galasso slipper in his shop costs $1250.

In an unboxing video, the boutique owner shared the differences between a fake brand and those available at his shop.

CEO of Savile Row, Nana Sarfo rocks a blue suit and designer sunglasses. Photo credit: @zionfelix.

Source: Instagram

However, some Ghanaians have shared their thoughts on the video by celebrity blogger Zionfelix on his page, claiming that the product is too expensive.

Some social media users have commented on Zionfelix's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

anthonyg_d stated:

This guy in Kumasi made a very nice shoe for me. I think I’d rather buy his slippers and promote him rather than spend 1250 Cecilia Dapaah on a slipper

Ghazyben stated:

We don’t wear fake. We wear what we can afford. You guys make money of our support and then turn around to make us feel we are lesser. Firi y3n so

Rinothesinger stated:

Kumasi people can do a much better one. nea wo hia ne ghc70

anthem_jnr stated:

I buy what I can afford where it was made ain’t ma problem

estherobeng25 stated:

Zion!! The fake ones you wore,did it kill you??..No abi?we moveee

black_girl_titi stated:

I hate the fact that most think if we say this is expensive and then people will be like it’s ohia lmao. Not everyone spends unwisely cos buying this because you have the money doesn’t make sense if we are being honest

Alhajipeacegh stated:

Gh13,995.88 two plots of land a Techiman

Gideonatikor stated:

Will I die if I am wearing fake slippers or that one my foot will be touching the floor. A business man will use that money for something sensible

efia_tilapia_putinwaa stated:

Will you walk backwards when you wear fake ??

Iamprislove stated:

This will not matter in heaven. Let the poor breathe

Watch the video below;

Nana Sarfo talks about Dolce and Gabbana sneakers

The style influencer looked dapper in a stylish blue suit while talking about his new collections, which include two-tone Dolce and Gabbana sneakers.

