Saafia Rakia, a young lady who worked as a head potter (kayayo) at the Tudu Station in Accra, has become a trained nurse at the Damongo Nurses Training College.

The milestone followed an appeal by Ghanaian social media star Nana Tea, who highlighted her need for assistance to further her education.

Young lady who worked as head potter becomes a nurse. Photo credit: nana_tea.

Source: Instagram

Through the Savannah Regional Minister Saeed Muhazu Jibril, Rakia enrolled at the nurses' college. Another benefactor financed her education to bring her dream to life.

Nana Tea took to social media to update his followers about Rakia's rise from head potter to a nurse.

''From being a Kayayo to becoming a nurse. We did it, guys,'' he captioned the visuals.

Watch the photo slides here.

Reactions to Rakia's accomplishment

Esydear7 indicated:

God bless you beyond measure .

Lngoswimming indicated:

I'm tearing up.

Bakemelyn said:

Possible God.

Rosedorbi commented:

God bless you for all you do!

Abena_kaa_kyire said:

God bless and keep you, Nana Tea.

Charityphoebeanyimamensah indicated:

Wow, God bless you.

Source: YEN.com.gh