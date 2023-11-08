Veteran Ghanaian actress, Adwoa Smart, has been seen cleaning a restaurant abroad

In the video, she was seen exchanging words with a superior who was threatening to get her fired

It's unclear if the actress was on set or had relocated to the US and taken a cleaning job

Renowned veteran actress, Belinda Naa Ode Oku, popularly known as Adwoa Smart has been spotted in the US.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 53-year old Ghanaian actress was working as a cleaner in a restaurant abroad.

The video published online has garnered significant traction from netizens, who are itching to know the back story.

Adwoa Smart's new video causes stir Photosource: Twitter/SikaOfficial, Instagram/RealAdwoaSmart

Source: Instagram

Adwoa Smart seen sweeping a restaurant in the US

Adwoa Smart is popular for her funny and hot-headed roles in Shout at the Devil, Matters of the Heart and Black Star.

Despite her dwarfism, she is a respected figure in the Ghanaian movie industry, having acted for over two decades.

Hence, the reason fans are interested in knowing what the real story behind her new is, especially at a time when veteran actors in the struggling movie industry often speak out aout poor living conditions.

Reports gathered so far by blogger, Sika Official indicate that, the video of Adwoa Smart sweeping restaurant is a skit and the conversation is with her best friend who is the owner of the restaurant.

Netizens react to Adwoa Smart's video in the US

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions who were happy to see one of Ghana's favourite film characters.

@CFCNezzer said

This is the true definition of Matwa Pray3 Ama Na Asin M3 Tintin

@iam_waters wrote:

Almost all efiewura cast japa. They knew something we didn’t

@zamanizane83 exclaimed:

Charlie old actors now all japa o

@marcbright_said:

An employee with big pride

@2_btts added:

Aww I am happy for her . I met her at kaneshie last year

@ftl_nation wrote

But she doesn’t need a long broom. Get her a paintbrush ️

Adwoa Smart and others attend funeral of colleague of Prince Yawson, alias Waakye.

Earlier this year, YEN.com.gh, reported that popular actor and comedian Prince Yawson had died after a mild stroke.

Adwoa Smart was seen at the funeral, mourning her colleague with a host of other renowned names including Maame Dokono.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh