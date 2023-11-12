2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Sarfoa is the first beauty queen to tie the knot in 2023

The beauty goddess looked flamboyant in a colourful kente and white lace ensemble for her lavish traditional wedding

The good-looking groom Seth Boahene didn't disappoint with his kente ensemble as he showed off his dance moves

2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Benedicta Sarfoa Asamoah has tied the knot in a lovely traditional ceremony while showing her region's rich culture and traditions.

The Ashanti Regional representative went viral on social media by posting elegant pre-wedding photos as she rocked a sleeveless lace gown.

2021 GMB winner Sarfoa and her husband Seth Boahene look stunning together in classy outfits. Photo credit: @sarfoa_asamoah

The intelligent queen wore flawless makeup and long, beautiful African braids to complete her look.

Sarfoa's good-looking husband looked dashing in a stylish blue suit and black trousers as he stared into the eyes of his gorgeous wife.

Check out the photos below;

2021 GMB winner Sarfoa and her husband Seth Boahene look regal in white outfits

Ghanaian bride and 2021 GMB winner Sarfoa looked fabulous in a white long-sleeve dress styled with unique earrings while his husband donned a white long-sleeve shirt in this lovey-dovey photo.

Check out the photos below;

2021 GMB winner Sarfoa looked impeccable in a kente outfit for her traditional wedding

2021 GMB winner Sarfoa looked incredible in a stunning kente ensemble at her traditional wedding.

The pretty bride wore quality beads with Adinkra symbols to complete her bridal look as she showed off her dance moves.

Watch the video below;

2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful Esi has commented on Sarfoa's wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

regal_esi stated:

Congratulations queen

awurama_gorgeous stated:

November is full of blessings. If you're reading this, may your blessings locate you

Amaglodoreen stated:

This Saturday is called wedding nkoa ❤️

rhoda.essien.5 stated:

Congratulations, weddings are everywhere. That's great

rosemaryamoah1 stated:

This weekend is fully packed waoo

Theveevals stated:

Wow. Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful things we love to see. Congratulations

Iamthegodgirl stated:

She is so beautiful..congratulations dear❤️

kweku90koomson stated:

Congratulations

v_nvssa stated:

Can’t emphasize the beauty enough ❤️‍_congratulations love

deborah_ruth_gyimah stated:

Soo beautiful congratulations

Bubunegh stated:

A queen and more ❤️

Ladydian_ stated:

Congratulations, my queen ❤️

