Ghanaian musician S3fa has gone viral with her creatively designed African print ensemble

The style influencer is one of the few female musicians who doesn't repeat her outfit to public events

Some social media users have commented on S3fa's photo admiring her beauty and high fashion sense

Ghanaian musician Sefadzi Abena Amesu popularly called S3fa, has turned heads with her latest African print dress on Instagram.

The Vibration hitmaker with a daring fashion sense and hourglass figure looked fabulous in a long-sleeve African print dress with stylish sleeves.

Ghanaian musician S3fa looks elegant in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @s3fa_gh

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian male fashion designer Samuel Eugene Kwasi Asare Okai, the CEO of Eugene D'wise, designed the stunning ensemble with a blue see-through skirt to complete her look.

S3fa looked smoking hot in blond African print and flawless makeup while flaunting her designer bag that matched her high heels.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Check out the photos below;

S3fa serves gothic vibes in a black gown

For this video shoot, Echoke hitmaker S3fa flaunted her curves in a black off-shoulder dress with matching lace hand gloves.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian makeup artist Minaly has commented on S3fa's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Minalyntouch stated:

Daavi Diva! ❤️

luckyryms_goat stated:

U did an Amazing job. The job is yourself is HAPPY

gwen_addo stated:

Beautiful Sefa ❤️

ellenbaby89 stated:

My queen

crux. Global stated:

Ate and left no crumbs

archiosbee_ stated:

Looking Super Cute

appiah5909 stated:

Beautiful

darennys_closet stated:

Pretty

fosu__hene stated:

So exquisite ❤️

_kholoe44 stated:

Outfit + body, you Gorgeous Sefa ❤️

salmazakari58 stated:

Sister s3fa

the_sandraboateng stated:

Finally, you have posted the outfit…. We were waiting for you

epjewellers1 stated:

Yas girl, I love the fit

Divinecaseycouture stated:

Astonishingly Ravishing @s3fa_gh

S3fa: Ghanaian Musician Flaunts Cleavage In Black Lace Corseted Dress To Receive A Music Award In South Africa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about S3fa, who went viral in South Africa with her flamboyant outfit to receive an award.

The curvaceous style influencer donned a sophisticated corseted outfit for the red-carpet event.

Several female musicians, including Wendy Shay and Sista Afia, have remarked about S3fa's stunning ensemble.

S3fa Flaunts Her Curves In Skintight Pants At Odwira Festival

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the 28-year-old musician who stole the show at the 2023 Odwira Festival with her sassy costume highlighting her curves in the viral video.

S3fa, a well-known musician from Ghana, trended on social media since her incredible performance.

The beauty goddess has come under fire from some for enhancing her stunning physique.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh