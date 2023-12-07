Anita Sefa Boakye has resurfaced on social media to celebrate her birthday while rocking a classy outfit

The wife of Adinkra Pie CEO turned heads with her iconic statement look designed by Pistis GH

Some social media users have commented Anita Sefa Boakye's lovely birthday photos

Ghanaian entrepreneur Anita Sefa Boakye has caused a stir on social media with her stunning birthday photos.

The beautiful wife of Barima Osei Mensah, Ghanaian businessman and owner of Adinkra Pie company, looked fabulous in a stylish dress by Pistis GH for her birthday shoot.

Anita Sefa Boakye looks fabulous in flawless makeup. @anitasefaadinkra

Source: Instagram

Anita Sefa Boakye has inspired many expectant mothers with her postpartum body after welcoming her first child with her husband.

Check out the photo below;

Anita Sefa Boakye looks glamorous in a green kente gown

Celebrity bride Anita Sefa Boakye set new wedding dress trend with his timeless kente gown for her multi-day wedding ceremony.

Check out the photo below;

Ghanaian musician Efya has commented on Anita Sefa Boakye

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

efya_nokturnal stated:

Happy Birthday Sis ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

yhaa_dct stated:

Happy birthday beautiful

natalia_alba_jordi stated:

Happy birthday, swthrt❤️

Nanadwoachrist stated:

Happy birthday, queen ❤️

Emilyampadunyarko stated:

Happy birthday to your beautiful self. May the Lord bless you beyond measure

Bennyohene.9 stated:

Happy birthday gorgeous

Littlemercysmith stated:

Happy birthday obaa

Gwen_the_realtor_ stated:

Happy birthday

Ohemaa_fabrics_and_more stated:

Happy birthday

Missalina684 stated:

Happy Birthday

Promiseemost stated:

Happy birthday❤️

kukua_babe stated:

Happy birthday Mrs❤️

abena_edufa stated:

Happy birthday

_abena_serwaa stated:

Happy blessed birthday

mzlee_babe stated:

Happy birthday dear

Anita Sefa Boakye Looks Heavenly In A Floral Lace Corseted Dress And Giant Head Piece For Her Sister's Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote Anita Sefa Boakye showed off her fashion sense at her sister's wedding

The stunning and voluptuous daughter of the famous Anita Hotel wore a floral dress.

For the viral wedding of the month, Anita Sefa Boakye accessorized her ensemble with a specially created by-piece.

Anita Sefa Boakye Glows In A White Glittering Gown After Welcoming First Child With CEO Of Adinkra Pie

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Anita Sefa Boakye, who welcomed her first child with her affluent husband.

The intelligent woman who runs the Anita Hotel in Kumasi, Ghana, is the daughter of the new celebrity mom.

Anita Sefa Boakye and Barima Osei Mensah raised the bar with their opulent wedding in the Ashanti Region.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh