Anita Sefa Boakye, Barima Osei Mensah's stylish wife and Adinkra Pie's chief executive officer, proved she is a top style icon over the weekend

The new celebrity mother looked splendid in exquisite dresses for her younger sister's wedding in Kumasi

Dr Suzzy Sefa Boakye's wedding is one of the top celebrity weddings that has gone viral, with top musicians like Akwaboah, Diana Asamoah and Piesie Esther in attendance

Ghanaian style influencer Anita Sefa Boakye and wife of Barima Osei Mensah, the chief executive officer of Adinkra Pie, impressed fashionistas with her custom-made dresses for her sister's wedding.

Anita Sefa Boakye and Dr Suzzy look stunning in kente dresses. source: @inno_lens

Ghanaian medical doctor Suzzy Abena Sefa Boakye and the love of her life left social media users stunned when gorgeous photos of the wedding in Kumasi surfaced online.

Anita Sefa Boakye looks gorgeous in a colourful floral lace dress

The beautiful mother-of-four wore a glittering lace gown by the talented Pistis Ghana for her younger sister's white wedding.

She stood out with her look, especially the giant pink headpiece that matched the floral lace's colours.

Top professional makeup artist AnA makeover did Anita Sefa Boakye's makeup for the star-studded event.

Anita Sefa Boakye looks ravishing in a white lace gown

The new celebrity mother wore a see-through lace corseted gown for her sister, Dr Suzzy Sefa Boakye's traditional wedding.

The beautiful wife of the Chief executive officer of Adinkra Pie looked heavenly in her white dress, charming frontal lace hairstyle and sleek makeup.

Dr Suzzy Sefa Boakye wore an off-shoulder corseted kente gown while smiling beautifully for the cameras.

Award-winning gospel musician Piesie Esther looked elegant in a white outfit as she performed her popular songs at the lavish event.

Anita Sefa Boakye looks regal in a corseted kente gown

Anita Sefa Boakye looked ethereal in a green corseted kente gown for her younger sister's thanksgiving service after her multi-day wedding celebration.

The proud big sister showed off her impressive dance moves in the Instagram video while giving social media users a tour of her plush mansion.

Source: YEN.com.gh