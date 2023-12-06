Cookie Tee was among the best-dressed female celebrities at the 2023 Rhythms On Da Runway show

The talented morning show presenter wore a figure-hugging dress and designer shoes when she hosted the fashion show

Some social media users have complimented the style icon for inspiring brides with her looks

Ghanaian media personality Shirley Emma Tibilla, popularly called Cookie Tee, is gradually becoming one of Ghana's best female event hosts after her impeccable presentation at the 2023 Rhythms On Da Runway.

Shirley Emma Tibilla, also called Cookie Tee, slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @cookieteegh

Source: Instagram

The Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host wore a glittering silver dress designed by top female fashion designer Lauren Couture for the star-studded event.

Cookie Tee wore a simple, long frontal hairstyle and mild makeup and paired her stud earrings and jewellery with her designer high heels.

Check out the photos below:

TV3 Presenter Cookie Tee looks fabulous in a pleated skirt

For this photoshoot, fashion icon Cookie Tee looked radiant in a cutout top and purple pleated skirt.

Check out the photo below:

Ghanaians have commented on Cookie Tee's custom-made dress she wore to host Rhythms On Da Runway

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

obideaba_ stated:

Gorgeous Cookie

Shootsshady stated:

This costume ❤️

jessicaewoenam stated:

Simply beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

gide.on2867 stated:

Nice pix nice dress

vanardayfio stated:

Cookie T... Gorgeously beautiful❤️

yasberry_pinklipcream stated:

Splendid

laurenhautecouture stated:

You wear it well. Absolutely Beautiful! @cookieteegh ❤️❤️❤️❤️

bri_ge_niah stated:

Gorgeous ❤️

official_lellyko stated:

The Cookie is cookieing

gamson_elisha stated:

Always a beauty to witness ❤️❤️

luxuryhomes_by_joan stated:

Absolutely gorgeous ❤️

skin.dr.yvette stated:

Serving hawtness

younglex7134 stated:

Unbelievable by Dj Khaled

dieketseng_nteo stated:

Stunning

Cookie Tee Steals Show With Elegant African Print Styles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Cookie Tee's stylish African print dresses on the Ghana's Most Beautiful show.

The gorgeous style influencer always sets new trends with her effortlessly chic looks.

Some social media users commented on Cookie Tee's elegant outfits and hairstyles.

Anita Akuffo Stuns In Indian-Inspired African Print Dress With Veil

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about how many Ghanaians expressed respect for TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo after seeing her outfit for the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful finale.

The style icon co-hosted the show on October 8, 2023, sporting two stunning ensembles and an ostentatious frontal haircut.

In a lengthy post, Anita Akuffo thanked her glam squad for elevating her to the status of style hero in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh