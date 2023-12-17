Young female dancer Lisa Quama has gone viral with her beautiful birthday video short that has become the talk of the town

Lisa Quama looked gorgeous in a ball gown with unique detailing and heavy makeup in the viral video

Some social media users have commented with best birthday wishes on Lisa Quama's birthday video

Ghanaian female dancer Lisa Quama has responded to her fans, calling her a tomboy with her stunning birthday video.

The young influencer looked regal in a custom-made blue gown as she posed with a handsome male dancer in a flirtatious video.

Lisa Quama looks beautiful with or without makeup. Photo credit: @lisaquama

Source: Instagram

Lisa Quama flaunted her cleavage in a stylish ball gown that she paired with classy high heels while slaying in a frontal lace hairstyle.

Ghanaian dance instructor Energetic Tymlez looked dapper in a three-piece kaftan with unique embroidery. He accessorised with a gold necklace and bracelet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video below;

Lisa Quama looks fabulous in a red corseted dress

Lisa Quama turned heads on social media when she stepped out in a sleeveless red gown with elaborate sleeves.

She looked glamorous in flawless makeup and round loop earrings that matched her gold earrings.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Lisa Quama's birthday video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

kwame_crasscall stated:

Lisa, I am your fun... But to be honest, some dressing doesn't do; this does not look good on you, and the makeup is too much @lisaquama

Trophy. bwoy stated:

The way you guys speak the IGBO language, Dey, shocks me

roses_triplets_ stated:

Wow. This is beautiful ❤️

Joycelynengmann stated:

Just be you, girl! If people can't accept you the way you are, they can't be in your company. Do not change for anybody. You can adjust a few things, but if it doesn't support your mental health or your personality, trash it!

abena_grand1 stated:

The pressure is getting worse

Callmheharinola stated:

The baddest king and queen I signed for, no one comes close

ohenewaa___ stated:

I said Wow

dr_qweyku_carter stated:

Lmao, you look so uncomfortable in the dress and the whole touchy thing

Lisa Quama Teaches Cheerleaders In Philadelphia Unique Ghanaian Dance Moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a video of Lisa Quama teaching some cheerleaders some dance moves that went viral.

The DWP academy member maintained her classic style with her distinctive coloured hair and sneakers.

Some social media users have left comments on the viral dance video that TV3 posted.

Gloria Sarfo Flaunts Her Thick Thighs In A Short Kente Suit Dress To A Movie Premiere

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gloria Sarfo, who wore a gorgeous kente dress and attended the special premiere of Latif Abubakhr's new play.

When the style influencer walked the red carpet, her high-end shoes and handbags stole the show.

Social media users have offered their opinions on Gloria Sarfo's breathtaking performance during the star-studded event.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh