A beautiful Ghanaian couple is trending online with their classy wedding ensembles for their simple wedding

The glowing bride stepped out her fashion sense as she slayed in a stylish kente gown for her wedding

Some social media users have commented on her her corseted kente gown for her traditional wedding

A young Ghanaian bride has caused a stir after rocking a skintight kente gown for her traditional wedding ceremony.

The melanin bride looked exquisite in a green beaded kente gown with unique structured round sleeve designed with tassels.

A beautiful bride slays in a green dress. Photo credit: @jessicasbloggh

Source: Instagram

The beautiful bride with a beautiful smile wore a classy short hairstyle and mild makeup while accessorising her look with a round shiny earrings.

Ghanaian groom with high fashion sense looked dapper in a short-sleeve kaftan with elegant embroidery design for his plush wedding.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on the lovely wedding photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Afiaammoanimaa stated:

Woa k) t) kente abuoden de apam nntomagu sei wat do I even know, abi na old age wan catch me

nana_yaa_57 stated:

Is that Uncle Ato in the first slide, anaa m3nyiwa

call_me_abyna stated:

Wow, Is she comfortable in her dress?

ella_o226 stated:

Can she breathe

mhyamegold stated:

Boi 3ny3 kanko ketewa

braids_and_curls_beautypalour stated:

Nice design but it didn't fit her well

nana_adjoa_kesewaa_papabi stated:

What is she now covering?

aak0r__ stated:

Wakanda no do reach this .

gifty_eyram_gh_beautyqueen stated:

Boiii bust suffocation paa nii.

Ghanaian Bride Trends As Fashionistas Compare Fitting And Traditional Wedding Glam Videos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Sandra has shown on Instagram her immaculate pre- and post-wedding appearance.

The radiant bride looked effortlessly stylish for her traditional wedding ceremony while wearing a classy and distinctive kente gown.

The fashion designer has received praise from certain social media users for exceeding their expectations with her inventiveness.

Plus-Size Ghanaian Bride Looks Incredible In Glittering Tassel Dress And Beautiful Sisterlocks Hair

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian digital marketer Peter and his stunning wife Karen's simple wedding outfits.

The gorgeous bride attended her exquisite traditional ceremony in Ghana sporting her endearing natural sisterlocks.

During the customary wedding ceremony, the stunning young couple from Canada couldn't stop gazing at one another.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh