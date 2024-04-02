Jackie Appiah: Actress Slays Casually In White Two-Piece Outfit And GH¢35,000 Hermès Herbag
- Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has flaunted her new Hermès Herbag on social media
- The style influencer looked elegant in a white ensemble and a charming hairstyle to complete her look
- Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's outfit and new designer bag
Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah celebrated the 2024 Easter by showing her new designer bag on Instagram.
The mother-of-one looked classy in a white three-quarter sleeve top and matching pants for her viral photoshoot.
Jackie Appiah wore a lustrous curly hairstyle and heavy makeup while rocking designer sunglasses.
She accessorised her look with Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet and expensive gold wristwatch as she posed with her Hermès Herbag.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Ahoufe Patri looks smoking hot in red short dress with long-sleeve hand gloves: "She is my full spec"
Check out the photos below;
Jackie Appiah rocks a blue two-piece outfit
Jackie Appiah looked gorgeous in a blue long-sleeve jacket and matching trousers for her shopping spree.
Watch the video below;
Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host Cookie Tee has commented on Jackie Appiah's white outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Cookieteegh stated:
Baaaaaaabes
official_ka3na stated:
We love it
Brahadams stated:
Beautiful JA ❤
ur__blessing stated:
I am watching you from Zimbabwe
green_nora stated:
Happy New Month Beautiful Queen ❤️
Luchydonalds stated:
Billionaire
orjiphil10 stated:
Classic Lady
Umirise stated:
She is pretty >>>>>>>>❤️
_keenozbags stated:
Jackie
Vidashneofriday stated:
@jackieappiah I can’t wait to meet you, my dear sis ❤️❤️
patricia_.aaa stated:
We love you so much ❤️❤️❤️
thatblue_ngubane stated:
Mother ❤️
Princesschafah stated:
I too love this lady
isioma_yocambel stated:
Pretty queen ❤❤❤
Hajia Bintu looks angelic in a white bodycon dress showing off her cleavage and flat tummy for a dinner date
damienagyemang stated:
this girl like flexing
fawzylove1308 stated:
I like how you put it. In other words you like shopping
dorianm742 stated:
Girl how many of them do you have do you donate some of them
mc_yaa_yeboah stated:
Me tooo retail therapy is my happy place nanso aka sika no
Jackie Appiah Bares Cleavage In Classy Pantsuit Styled With GH¢60,000 Lanvin Cat Bag
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah, who stole the show with her stylish pantsuits.
The 39-year-old looked stunning with her spectacular hairdo, faultless makeup, and exquisite jewellery.
Ameyaw Debrah and other Ghanaian celebrities have made remarks regarding Jackie Appiah's appearance.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh