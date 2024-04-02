Global site navigation

Jackie Appiah: Actress Slays Casually In White Two-Piece Outfit And GH¢35,000 Hermès Herbag
Style

Jackie Appiah: Actress Slays Casually In White Two-Piece Outfit And GH¢35,000 Hermès Herbag

by  Portia Arthur
  • Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has flaunted her new Hermès Herbag on social media
  • The style influencer looked elegant in a white ensemble and a charming hairstyle to complete her look
  • Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's outfit and new designer bag

PAY ATTENTION: Read YEN News now on Facebook Broadcast Channel. Click and follow now!

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah celebrated the 2024 Easter by showing her new designer bag on Instagram.

The mother-of-one looked classy in a white three-quarter sleeve top and matching pants for her viral photoshoot.

Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah rocks elegant hairstyles. Photo credit: @jackieappiah
Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah wore a lustrous curly hairstyle and heavy makeup while rocking designer sunglasses.

She accessorised her look with Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet and expensive gold wristwatch as she posed with her Hermès Herbag.

PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.

Read also

Ahoufe Patri looks smoking hot in red short dress with long-sleeve hand gloves: "She is my full spec"

Check out the photos below;

Jackie Appiah rocks a blue two-piece outfit

Jackie Appiah looked gorgeous in a blue long-sleeve jacket and matching trousers for her shopping spree.

Watch the video below;

Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host Cookie Tee has commented on Jackie Appiah's white outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Cookieteegh stated:

Baaaaaaabes

official_ka3na stated:

We love it

Brahadams stated:

Beautiful JA ❤

ur__blessing stated:

I am watching you from Zimbabwe

green_nora stated:

Happy New Month Beautiful Queen ❤️

Luchydonalds stated:

Billionaire

orjiphil10 stated:

Classic Lady

Umirise stated:

She is pretty >>>>>>>>❤️

_keenozbags stated:

Jackie

Vidashneofriday stated:

@jackieappiah I can’t wait to meet you, my dear sis ❤️❤️

patricia_.aaa stated:

We love you so much ❤️❤️❤️

thatblue_ngubane stated:

Mother ❤️

Princesschafah stated:

I too love this lady

isioma_yocambel stated:

Pretty queen ❤❤❤

Read also

Hajia Bintu looks angelic in a white bodycon dress showing off her cleavage and flat tummy for a dinner date

damienagyemang stated:

this girl like flexing

fawzylove1308 stated:

I like how you put it. In other words you like shopping

dorianm742 stated:

Girl how many of them do you have do you donate some of them

mc_yaa_yeboah stated:

Me tooo retail therapy is my happy place nanso aka sika no

Jackie Appiah Bares Cleavage In Classy Pantsuit Styled With GH¢60,000 Lanvin Cat Bag

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah, who stole the show with her stylish pantsuits.

The 39-year-old looked stunning with her spectacular hairdo, faultless makeup, and exquisite jewellery.

Ameyaw Debrah and other Ghanaian celebrities have made remarks regarding Jackie Appiah's appearance.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel