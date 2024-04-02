Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has flaunted her new Hermès Herbag on social media

The style influencer looked elegant in a white ensemble and a charming hairstyle to complete her look

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's outfit and new designer bag

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah celebrated the 2024 Easter by showing her new designer bag on Instagram.

The mother-of-one looked classy in a white three-quarter sleeve top and matching pants for her viral photoshoot.

Jackie Appiah rocks elegant hairstyles. Photo credit: @jackieappiah

Jackie Appiah wore a lustrous curly hairstyle and heavy makeup while rocking designer sunglasses.

She accessorised her look with Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet and expensive gold wristwatch as she posed with her Hermès Herbag.

Jackie Appiah rocks a blue two-piece outfit

Jackie Appiah looked gorgeous in a blue long-sleeve jacket and matching trousers for her shopping spree.

Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host Cookie Tee has commented on Jackie Appiah's white outfit

Cookieteegh stated:

Baaaaaaabes

official_ka3na stated:

We love it

Brahadams stated:

Beautiful JA ❤

ur__blessing stated:

I am watching you from Zimbabwe

green_nora stated:

Happy New Month Beautiful Queen ❤️

Luchydonalds stated:

Billionaire

orjiphil10 stated:

Classic Lady

Umirise stated:

She is pretty >>>>>>>>❤️

_keenozbags stated:

Jackie

Vidashneofriday stated:

@jackieappiah I can’t wait to meet you, my dear sis ❤️❤️

patricia_.aaa stated:

We love you so much ❤️❤️❤️

thatblue_ngubane stated:

Mother ❤️

Princesschafah stated:

I too love this lady

isioma_yocambel stated:

Pretty queen ❤❤❤

damienagyemang stated:

this girl like flexing

fawzylove1308 stated:

I like how you put it. In other words you like shopping

dorianm742 stated:

Girl how many of them do you have do you donate some of them

mc_yaa_yeboah stated:

Me tooo retail therapy is my happy place nanso aka sika no

