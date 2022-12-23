Ghanaian musician and rapper Black Sherif has taken over the fashion industry with his fashionable ensembles

The twenty-year-old award-winning musician never disappoints his with wild and classy signature tops and matching trousers

Black Sherif is one the male celebrities who have become a fashion model for extraordinary style inspiration

Award-winning musician Black Sherif penetrated the Ghanaian music industry with his unique rapping skills and high fashion sense.

Most fashion lovers describe Black Sherif also called Blacko as a fashion-forward thinker with dapper vintage styles.

Black Sherif looks stylish in this collage. Source: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The twenty-year-old rapper held his first concert in Ghana titled Mozama Disco concert at La Palm Royal beach on December 21, 2022.

Black Sherif real name Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong looked dapper in an all-red tailored made suit.

The sleeveless was also designed with red fur and gold embellishments which sparkled as he performed on stage.

The energetic performance was also seen wearing a blue shiny top and blue perfect-fit trousers styled with white shoes.

Blackogained popularity in 2021 with his hit song first Sermon which was played on many streaming platforms across the world.

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda and other celebrities have commented on Black Sherif's post

ajeezaygh

You came you saw you conquered! Love you and keep it going ! Very proud of u top Blorrr !!!!

joey_lit

CONGRATS MY BOY‼️

a_fatawu_dauda16

Blacko

king_mercedes11

It was lit I had soo much fun congratulations Blanko keep it up❤️

fuk.a.kool.ig.name._

Was amazing!!! Thank u sherif

yhaar_sheilla

We winning big 2023 than 22❤️❤️

energetictymlez

Keep Going Champ❤️

kwabena__agyemang

Kwaku Rasta

Black Sherif: How The 2022 BET Nominee Has Got The Fashion Industry Talking With His Vintage Fashion Choices

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Black Sherif who has won the admiration of International musicians like DJ Khaled, Busta Rhymes, Nasty C, and many others who have admired the soulful lyrics as he continues to top charts and break records.

The 20-year-old BET nominee has complete control over the Ghanaian music scene. In his music videos and Instagram photos, Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, better known by his stage name Black Sherif, displays a penchant for antique clothing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh