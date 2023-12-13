Ghanaian musician Efya's elegant thigh-high kente outfit is one of the stylish celebrity styles of the month

The style influencer wore an expensive curly hairstyle to complete her look for her electrifying performance

Some social media users have commended the glam team for putting in their best efforts to make Efya glow on stage

Ghanaian musician Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, popularly called Efya, has left her fans in awe of her beauty with her stunning kente outfit.

The 36-year-old songstress looked exquisite in an off-shoulder kente dress with ruffled puff sleeves that flaunted her smooth melanin skin.

Ghanaian musician Efya slays in stunning makeup. Photo credit: @efya_nokturnal

Efya wore an expensive frontal curly hairstyle and mild makeup that blended with her skin tone for the video shoot.

One Of Your Own hitmakers, Efya, accessorised her look with gold jewellery set while flaunting her long acrylic nails.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian musician Efya slays in lace lace-corseted dress

The Super Super hitmaker Efya looked like a beauty goddess as she rocked a corseted ensemble and matching headscarf.

Efya looked classy as always in her signature makeup look with well-defined brows and glossy lips.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have compiled some reactions below;

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Niidistinction stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️The Queen❤️❤️❤️. I LOVE U

tuesday_tales stated:

Forever my muse

Itsmyrakay' stated:

Oh my God

_____rayych stated:

10 plus 10 minus nothing!!❤️

rayjerald1 stated:

Baller

Efekeyz stated:

Mmmm saucy

abass_6_6 stated:

One and only Efya

Medanngram stated:

The sun must shine

Awurabenaunbreakable stated:

Orange on dark skin

Lewisdiji stated:

❤️u luk gud in Orange ❤️

kueen_kali stated:

Always Be Like This, My QUEEN I Mean Everyday Gad !!! See Beauty

Ladybortey stated:

Stunning

milly_kasa stated:

I like what I am seeing

Efya Shows Skin In Red See-Through Dress To Perform At Kwabena Kwabena's Concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Efya, who attracted attention with her sassy appearance at the national theatre at the 2023 Valentine's Day concert.

The 35-year-old performed at Kwabena Kwabena's Love Night performance in a skimpy red ensemble by Ghanaian stylist and designer Kevin Vincent.

Some social media users have commented on Efya's smoking hot outfit and hairstyle at the annual event.

Efia Odo Turns Heads As She Slays In Tight Dress

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Efia Odo, who wore a daring outfit at Rhythms on Da Runway 2023.

She wore a form-fitting dress with thin straps, a gorgeous purse, and high shoes to elongate her stature.

Some internet users have commented on a video that Ghanaian blogger Ghkwaku uploaded on Instagram and expressed admiration for her.

