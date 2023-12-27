Ghanaian musician Becca has gone viral after posting a stunning video of herself slaying in a blue suede gown

The African woman hitmaker looked ethereal in a matching gele headwrap to complete her look

Some social media users have commented on Becca's video, admiring her flawless beauty and new complexion

Ghanaian musician Rebecca Acheampong, popularly called Becca, stepped out in style during this festive period in a tailored-to-fit gown by Yartel GH as she graced a private event.

The beautiful mother snatched her small waist in the figure-hugging blue suede gown, showing off her cleavage while accentuating her curves.

Ghanaian musician Becca slays in flawless makeup and hairstyles. Photo credit: @beccaafrica

Source: Instagram

Becca styled her look with a stunning turban neatly tied on her head to show off her long, lustrous ponytail.

She looked radiant in flawless makeup that made her glow as she posed for the lovely video trending on Instagram

Watch the video below;

Becca flaunts her voluptuous figure in a spaghetti straps jumpsuit

The hardworking chief executive officer of Kora Spa looked sporty in an orange jumpsuit and expensive long wig.

While posing with her designer bag, Becca accessories her classy look with a gold jewellery set and earrings.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Becca's elegant outfit and turban

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

thenanablankson stated:

Better than Beyoncé

Onahjosh stated:

Konkonsa people will spoil this comment section with their insensitive words

ayishazakariyah6 stated:

WOW, beautiful

nanayaa_agyeiwaa stated:

Soo pretty

jay_beegh stated:

Most beautiful

Adjforreal stated:

Tumtum Broni, those of you who keep shouting about her skin colour, come and see for yourself wai❤️❤️❤️❤️

barimah_makeup_artistry stated:

Beautiful

lovedology1 stated:

Beauty is what. Omg, You are beautiful and Too needed to be wasted. QUEEN continue to be QUEEN. ❤️❤️❤️

Kbkbmuzic stated:

Queen ❤️❤️❤️

Chefdennisgh stated:

That song lives rent-free here!✌❤️❤️❤️

Tommy.jakes24 stated:

She is so beautiful

Hetromawuli stated:

We miss your voice

Zikey_photograhy stated:

Her Majesty Mum, you're too gorgeous

Source: YEN.com.gh