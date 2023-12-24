Famous female musician Selina Boateng got some social media users talking after rocking a classy Kente outfit

The plus-size gospel musician looked elegant in flawless makeup and beautiful hairstyle to complete her look

Some social media users have commented on Selina Boateng's glamorous look on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Selina Boateng continues to trend with corseted gowns on social media after welcoming her first child in the US.

Selina Boateng slays in stunning outfits. Photo credit: @selinaboatengofficial

Source: Instagram

The minister of God, whose mother is a deaconess, looked stunning in a custom-made gown for her latest photoshoot. Selina Boateng wore a lustrous shoulder-length hairstyle and flawless makeup with bold eye shadows.

She accessorised her look with round gold earrings while showing off her wedding ring.

Selina Boateng shared the beautiful photos on Instagram with this caption:

Any man or woman that will try to carry you OUT of your place of prominence will die by fire from now in Jesus Christ's Mighty Name AMEN.

Check out the photo below:

Delay interviews Selina Boateng

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso interviewed Selina Boateng on the Delay Show to talk about her weight gain after giving birth.

Selina Boateng looked ethereal in a stylish maxi dress and beautiful jewellery set.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on Selina Boateng's elegant Kente outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

wini_diy_cookery stated:

Eeei sis, I looked at your foto twice before I knew it was you. You’re looking amazing, wonderful you are glowing; keep exercise

Ophelgyawu stated:

Beautiful Minstrel of God

3891leticia stated:

You looking amazing

Nanaopoua stated:

In the almighty of Jesus, Amen to ur prayer, mama ❤️

Gaisie. abraham stated:

Amen amen and amen

yvonneasa600 stated:

Aww so beautiful ❤️❤️

mavisfrimpong2 stated:

Amen woman of God

kobe1079 stated:

Always praying for people to die, African Christians.

challote_dickson stated:

U r really beautiful, please you didn't create yourself

Anointedmichael stated:

What should 2 pm also do? Naturally, Anka has weight, and u don't have to respond. Ur body, peace of mind and enjoyment are not their business.

jady_205 stated:

Mummy

freddy_bshowtime_ stated:

Please don’t mind them wai

Celestine Donkor Blasts Fashion Critics As She Glows In Stunning Two-Piece Outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Celestine Donkor, who captured the attention of social media users with her stunning appearance while performing in Kenya a few weeks ago.

The gospel musician sent an encrypted message and event images to those who frequently criticise her chic appearance.

Social media users have commented about Celestine Donkor's stunning ensemble and hairdo.

Mzbel Stuns In A White Corseted Dress With Puff Sleeves As She Breastfeeds Her Daughter In Public

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mzbel, a musician from Ghana who never ceases to amaze her fans with her stylish postpartum outfits.

The actress looked stunning in pictures with her daughter, wearing a white dress and sporting box braids and makeup.

Social media users have commented on Mzbel's widely shared Instagram photo of herself nursing her baby.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh