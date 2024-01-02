United Showbiz host MzGee made a good decision by employing A Plus' wife as her official stylist

The talented media personality never ceased to amaze her fans with fabulous looks during the latter part of the year

Some social media users have commented on MzGee's elegant look and charming hairstyle in new video

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly called MzGee, was undoubtedly among the top style icons in 2023.

The beauty goddess never repeated her look while hosting the United Showbiz entertainment program on UTV.

MzGee slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @iammzgee

Source: Instagram

For the last episode of 2023, the talented television host wore a red lace dress designed with giant organza sleeves to draw attention to her looks.

MzGee looked charming in a classy ponytail hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup as she posed for the cameras.

Watch the video below;

MzGee looks gorgeous in a black dress

Ghanaian media personality MzGee looked magnificent in an all-black outfit that made her glow like a new bride.

She wore different bracelets and expensive jewellery pieces to complete her look while modelling in black strappy high heels.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on MzGee's beautiful red outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ruth_klenam stated:

Beautiful

fisca22 stated:

It’s giving me 10/10.

trudy.2019 stated:

Awww, you are so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

woman_by_sangel stated:

This is beautiful . You look great Sis

efya_jacqueline stated:

@aakosua_vee and @iammzgee you both resemble each otheryou both look splendid❤️

ganyobi_niiquaye stated:

You are their MOTHER. Exceptionally beautiful❤️

Peaceamewuda stated:

You look so beautiful

real_missg stated:

Beautiful. Everything on point

ben_edictaofficial stated:

Like I've been saying every day, red always rocks on you ..nice outfit

emmanuelasante112 stated:

You look so beautiful and super

MzGee Rocks Kente To Receive An Award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about MzGee, who won Ghana Outstanding Woman TV Personality of the Year winner.

The United Showbiz host prevailed over the tough fight from TV3 and GHOne TV hosts. Some social media users have praised the incredibly gifted female media personality for receiving the esteemed honour.

Source: YEN.com.gh