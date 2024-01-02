Television personality Delay has gone viral with her breathtaking New Year photos on social media

The eloquent and outspoken style influencer flaunted her melanin skin in a sleeveless Kente gown

Some social media users applauded her glam team for their creativity and hard work

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, has posted her official New Year's photos with a motivational caption.

The host of the Delay Show wore an off-shoulder corseted Kente gown that accentuated her beautiful and natural curves.

Delay looked exquisite in a purple gele creatively tied on her head by the chief executive officer of Gele Center to match her look.

She accessorised with silver drop earrings, a wristwatch and a gold bracelet for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Delay looks gorgeous in a one-hand glittering dress

Ghanaian entrepreneur Delay flaunted her smooth skin in a one-hand dress and African braids as she interviewed her guest on the famous Delay Show.

Check out the photo below:

Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse and others commented on Delay's stunning photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below.

the_gele_center stated:

Happy New Year, Gorgeous

Wesleykessegh stated:

Happy New Year, my love ❤️

Akuaboahemaaboate stated:

Gorgeous

maamesafowaa_official stated:

Wow ...my mum is shinning❤️❤️ Happy New Year, Mum ❤️

Linchuncafegh stated:

Okay, Queen looks beautiful

dianon_gh stated:

Many, many returns

Cellyefya stated:

Happy New Year, role model

archiosbee_ stated:

Happy New Year, Beautiful Lady

annie_the_gem stated:

The bosses BOSS❤️❤️

jason_stunner1_ stated:

Happy New Year this is going to be a breakthrough year ❤️ @delayghana

