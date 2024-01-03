Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown is a great entertainment and multitalented female celebrity

The 46-year-old didn't disappoint with her look and matching white headscarf on Onua Showtime over the weekend

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's outstanding performance and dance moves on the show

Ghanaian actress and host of Onua Showtime Nana Ama McBrown got her fans and worshippers teary as she spoke about some of the challenges she faced in 2023.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in stunning custom-made dresses. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The style icon looked elegant in a white three-quarter sleeve dress and glamorous hairstyle during the live program.

Nana Ama McBrown removed her wig as she took over from award-winning gospel musician Pieisie Esther and performed her new song titled MO.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video below;

Nana Ama McBrown performs with Daughters Of Glorious Jesus

Nana Ama McBrown joined a veteran gospel musical group to perform some of the hit songs on the Onua Showtime program.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian musician Efya has commented on Nana Ama McBrown's motivational video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

efya_nokturnal stated:

I love u, mama ❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍grateful to God for u ..!! @iamamamcbrown U ARE A WINNER MY QUEEN ❤️‍

mic2007ukgh stated:

Powerful not easy ooo

rodes_fabrics stated:

Hmmmm can’t even control my tears

akuavida_123 stated:

Oh, she makes me cry. Oh, Ama

elynam_sneez stated:

My Super Woman, My personal favourite, you are a Queen and a winner ❤️

mensah_maureen stated:

This year has been a year of patience. I know that this year wasn't a good year for me, but I have learnt how to be patient and have a mature mindset, and I am so grateful because this year has made me know that we should have faith in God and he does things when we least expect. Thank you, lord.

Nana Ama McBrown Rocks An Iconic African Print Suit Dress And Fascinator

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown's stylish African print dress that is appropriate for most women to wear to church and work.

The glam squad and style icon have beat the competition with their intricately detailed masterpiece of a dress.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's effortlessly stylish attire and hairstyle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh