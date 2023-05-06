TV3 morning show host Berla Mundi is one the most talented media personalities and event hosts in Ghana

She looked gorgeous in a custom-made dress and charming hairstyle as she hosted the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards four times in a row

The style influencer wore flawless makeup for the biggest music event that celebrates outstanding music stars

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi is one of the three hosts for the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Musici Awards.

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi slays in a beautiful dress. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

The TV3 morning show host will anchor the show with a good-looking Ghanaian actor James Gardiner and award-winning actress and media personality Naa Ashorkor.

Berla Mundi turned heads as she dazzled in a black dress with a hoodie for Ghana's most prominent music awards.

