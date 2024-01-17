Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei has gone viral as she styles her classy look with a black leather bag for her new photoshoot

The famous TikToker flaunted her voluptuous figure in a black pleated pants as she posed in different angles

Some social media users have complimented the TV personality for making bold fashion decisions since January 1, 2024

Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei has stepped up her fashion sense in 2024, constantly posting stunning photos on social media.

The Onua FM presenter modelled in a black long-sleeve crop top and figure-hugging palazzo pants for her latest photoshoot.

Felicia Osei and Jackie Appiah slay in two-piece outfits. Photo credit: @osei_felicia @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Felicia Osei looked fabulous in a side-parted frontal hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulder as she smiled for the cameras.

She styled her look with a black leather bag similar to the famous Balenciaga bag owned by Jackie Appiah, Joselyn Dumas, and other A-lister celebrities in Ghana.

Check out the photos below;

Felicia Osei looks heavenly in a stylish outfit

Felicia Osei has taken her modelling skills to the next level as she wins over the internet with her new photoshoot.

She looks terrific in a round neck lace top and colourful long tulle skirt matching her lovely beaded bag.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Felicia Osei's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

maame_adwoa_york stated:

U look beautiful, paaaa. D wig fits you, too

makarnicollectionuk stated:

This is clean ❤️

charlyo_ stated:

Aww, you look good

osei1901 stated:

2024 wasn’t given everybody a chance wat ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Realjhib stated:

I can watch you walk the whole day o

Rahurl stated:

The 8th slide is my favorite❤️

queenekua_19 stated:

Rich Aunty me p3 cash

Nanaadanse stated:

The last video gives A different kind of class and vibes❤️❤️❤️

_keenozbags stated:

Can we all take a moment and give some acknowledgement to Akwasi? This year has been a back-to-back overload of beauty @osei__felicia .

Source: YEN.com.gh