Becca: Ghanaian Musician Dazzles In Batik Crop Top And Palazzo Pants To Her Trainer's Lavish Wedding
by  Portia Arthur
  • Ghanaian musician Becca stole the spotlight at her personal trainer's wedding with her glamorous outfit
  • Becca wore a stunning two-piece outfit designed by a Ghanaian fashion designer to the plush wedding
  • Some social media users have commented on Becca's outfit and matching turban after she went viral on social media

Ghanaian musician Rebecca Acheampong, popularly called Becca, was the perfect wedding guest in a signature outfit by female fashion designer Duaba Serwaa at her personal trainer's plush wedding.

The chief executive officer of Kora Spa looked elegant in a corseted waist flowy palazzo pants with a batik cropped top.

Ghanaian musician Becca
Ghanaian musician Becca slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @becca
Source: Instagram

Mrs Tobi wore a beautiful turban that matched the outfit, wearing perfect makeup and well-defined brows.

Becca accessorised her look with expensive earrings as she flaunted her wedding rings.

Check out the photos below;

Becca slays like a royal in a stylish suede dress

Becca stepped out in style to an event in a creatively designed outfit by Yartel GH. She wore a matching turban and completed her look with a designer clutch purse.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Becca's stunning photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

effe_maame stated:

Beautiful, but adding a little bit of weight looks better on you

Thenanablankson stated:

Better than Beyoncé

nanayaa_agyeiwaa stated:

Soo pretty

toke_savage stated:

You look so beautiful you should be on a song with Shatta

Hetromawuli stated:

Phenomenal woman ❤️

Benedicta_gyasiwaa stated:

Beautiful

lovedology1 stated:

MAMA Africa. Keep the fire burning, dear.❤️

Ohemaagyamfa stated:

Beautiful mama ❤️❤️

Moniburg stated:

Simplicity ❤️❤️❤️

yvonne_a_kalmah stated:

Screaming beauty

Chibuezemdaniel stated:

Phenomenal Queen

extra_queenie stated:

My woman crush ❤️

grandson_for_tero stated:

Becca rap

Becca Causes A Stir As She Shows Off Her Bare Face Without Makeup Face On Instagram

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Becca, who has inspired a lot of her fans with her stunning beauty.

The beauty entrepreneur flaunted her beautiful face in expensive clothing accessorised with black sunglasses.

Social media users have remarked about the well-known musician's sophisticated style and haircut.

