Ghanaian musician Rebecca Acheampong, popularly called Becca, was the perfect wedding guest in a signature outfit by female fashion designer Duaba Serwaa at her personal trainer's plush wedding.

The chief executive officer of Kora Spa looked elegant in a corseted waist flowy palazzo pants with a batik cropped top.

Ghanaian musician Becca slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @becca

Mrs Tobi wore a beautiful turban that matched the outfit, wearing perfect makeup and well-defined brows.

Becca accessorised her look with expensive earrings as she flaunted her wedding rings.

Check out the photos below;

Becca slays like a royal in a stylish suede dress

Becca stepped out in style to an event in a creatively designed outfit by Yartel GH. She wore a matching turban and completed her look with a designer clutch purse.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Becca's stunning photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

effe_maame stated:

Beautiful, but adding a little bit of weight looks better on you

Thenanablankson stated:

Better than Beyoncé

nanayaa_agyeiwaa stated:

Soo pretty

toke_savage stated:

You look so beautiful you should be on a song with Shatta

Hetromawuli stated:

Phenomenal woman ❤️

Benedicta_gyasiwaa stated:

Beautiful

lovedology1 stated:

MAMA Africa. Keep the fire burning, dear.❤️

Ohemaagyamfa stated:

Beautiful mama ❤️❤️

Moniburg stated:

Simplicity ❤️❤️❤️

yvonne_a_kalmah stated:

Screaming beauty

Chibuezemdaniel stated:

Phenomenal Queen

extra_queenie stated:

My woman crush ❤️

grandson_for_tero stated:

Becca rap

Becca Causes A Stir As She Shows Off Her Bare Face Without Makeup Face On Instagram

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Becca, who has inspired a lot of her fans with her stunning beauty.

The beauty entrepreneur flaunted her beautiful face in expensive clothing accessorised with black sunglasses.

Social media users have remarked about the well-known musician's sophisticated style and haircut.

