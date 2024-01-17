Becca: Ghanaian Musician Dazzles In Batik Crop Top And Palazzo Pants To Her Trainer's Lavish Wedding
- Ghanaian musician Becca stole the spotlight at her personal trainer's wedding with her glamorous outfit
- Becca wore a stunning two-piece outfit designed by a Ghanaian fashion designer to the plush wedding
- Some social media users have commented on Becca's outfit and matching turban after she went viral on social media
Ghanaian musician Rebecca Acheampong, popularly called Becca, was the perfect wedding guest in a signature outfit by female fashion designer Duaba Serwaa at her personal trainer's plush wedding.
The chief executive officer of Kora Spa looked elegant in a corseted waist flowy palazzo pants with a batik cropped top.
Mrs Tobi wore a beautiful turban that matched the outfit, wearing perfect makeup and well-defined brows.
Becca accessorised her look with expensive earrings as she flaunted her wedding rings.
Check out the photos below;
Becca slays like a royal in a stylish suede dress
Becca stepped out in style to an event in a creatively designed outfit by Yartel GH. She wore a matching turban and completed her look with a designer clutch purse.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Becca's stunning photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
effe_maame stated:
Beautiful, but adding a little bit of weight looks better on you
Thenanablankson stated:
Better than Beyoncé
nanayaa_agyeiwaa stated:
Soo pretty
toke_savage stated:
You look so beautiful you should be on a song with Shatta
Hetromawuli stated:
Phenomenal woman ❤️
Benedicta_gyasiwaa stated:
Beautiful
lovedology1 stated:
MAMA Africa. Keep the fire burning, dear.❤️
Ohemaagyamfa stated:
Beautiful mama ❤️❤️
Moniburg stated:
Simplicity ❤️❤️❤️
yvonne_a_kalmah stated:
Screaming beauty
Chibuezemdaniel stated:
Phenomenal Queen
extra_queenie stated:
My woman crush ❤️
grandson_for_tero stated:
Becca rap
Source: YEN.com.gh