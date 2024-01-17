Tracey Boakye Stuns In Stylish Pink Lace Dress Designed With Rhinestones To Mark Her 33rd Birthday
- Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye is among the top female celebrities celebrating their birthdays in January 2024
- The mother-of-three wore three stunning dresses for her birthday photoshoot that is trending on Instagram
- Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's stunning birthday outfits and hairstyles
Ghanaian actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye is celebrating her thirty-third birthday by introducing new fashion trends for her followers.
The wealthy female style influencer who loves to spend on designer brands looked ethereal in custom-made dresses designed by Jennifer Mensah, the creative director of Todayxstyle brand.
Tracey Boakye looked terrific in a blonde hairstyle and perfect makeup by Barima Artistry for her birthday shoot. She accessorised her look with unique round earrings matching her expensive wedding ring.
Ghanaian makeup artist flaunts her beautiful tattoo as she rocks a stylish Kente gown for her wedding
Watch the video below;
Tracey Boakye dazzles in a sleeveless kente gown
Ghanaian beauty influencer Tracey Boakye snatched her waist in a structured kente gown with incredible beading detailing for her 33rd birthday shoot.
Check out the photos below;
Ghanaian musician Empress Gifty has commented on Tracey Boakye's birthday photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
empress_gifty stated:
Noko pressure
Minalyntouch stated:
Happy birthday, beautiful.❤️
gloriaosarfo stated:
Happy blessed birthday to you, dearest More blessings from above to you and yours
barimah_makeup_artistry stated:
Happy birthday, queen !!!!
afyas_klosset stated:
Happy birthday in advance, sis ❤️
slayedbynancy_247_gh stated:
Happy birthday, Beautiful woman
reen_pee stated:
Omg..Blessings overflow bday in a bit...you look soo beautiful ❤️❤️❤️
sparkling___stones stated:
Happy birthday, sis
Giftydebrah stated:
Happy gorgeous birthday, my beautiful daughter. More healthy and happy life dear ❤️❤️❤️
fran_cey2022 stated:
King wife, happy birthday, Mrs badu
Darlenebk stated:
Beautiful it’s too much
odo_yaa_paapabi stated:
Happy birthday in advance obaa yaa . .beautiful
Tracey Boakye Rocks Black Mesh Striped Two-Piece Outfit And GH¢3,300 Dolce & Gabbana Sunglasses
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tracey Boakye, who went viral on Instagram, rocking a stylish ensemble and accessories.
The Kumawood producer showed off her curves and cleavage in a see-through black dress that goes with her sneakers.
Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's flawless beauty and impeccable dancing skills, which have generated quite a stir.
