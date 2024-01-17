Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye is among the top female celebrities celebrating their birthdays in January 2024

The mother-of-three wore three stunning dresses for her birthday photoshoot that is trending on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's stunning birthday outfits and hairstyles

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye is celebrating her thirty-third birthday by introducing new fashion trends for her followers.

The wealthy female style influencer who loves to spend on designer brands looked ethereal in custom-made dresses designed by Jennifer Mensah, the creative director of Todayxstyle brand.

Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah share a passionate kiss during her birthday celebration. Photo credit: @traceyboakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye looked terrific in a blonde hairstyle and perfect makeup by Barima Artistry for her birthday shoot. She accessorised her look with unique round earrings matching her expensive wedding ring.

Watch the video below;

Tracey Boakye dazzles in a sleeveless kente gown

Ghanaian beauty influencer Tracey Boakye snatched her waist in a structured kente gown with incredible beading detailing for her 33rd birthday shoot.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian musician Empress Gifty has commented on Tracey Boakye's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

empress_gifty stated:

Noko pressure

Minalyntouch stated:

Happy birthday, beautiful.❤️

gloriaosarfo stated:

Happy blessed birthday to you, dearest More blessings from above to you and yours

barimah_makeup_artistry stated:

Happy birthday, queen !!!!

afyas_klosset stated:

Happy birthday in advance, sis ❤️

slayedbynancy_247_gh stated:

Happy birthday, Beautiful woman

reen_pee stated:

Omg..Blessings overflow bday in a bit...you look soo beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

sparkling___stones stated:

Happy birthday, sis

Giftydebrah stated:

Happy gorgeous birthday, my beautiful daughter. More healthy and happy life dear ❤️❤️❤️

fran_cey2022 stated:

King wife, happy birthday, Mrs badu

Darlenebk stated:

Beautiful it’s too much

odo_yaa_paapabi stated:

Happy birthday in advance obaa yaa . .beautiful

Tracey Boakye Rocks Black Mesh Striped Two-Piece Outfit And GH¢3,300 Dolce & Gabbana Sunglasses

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tracey Boakye, who went viral on Instagram, rocking a stylish ensemble and accessories.

The Kumawood producer showed off her curves and cleavage in a see-through black dress that goes with her sneakers.

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's flawless beauty and impeccable dancing skills, which have generated quite a stir.

