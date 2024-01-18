Jackie Appiah made her country proud as she rocked a stunning gold dress to a luxurious party in Abidjan

The style icon didn't disappoint fashionistas with her fabulous look and expensive jewellery set

Some social media users have asked the designers to stock new colours of Jackie Appiah's stylish outfit in their outlet

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is making headlines with her glamorous looks in Abidjan as she graces her godson's christening ceremony.

Jackie Appiah looked classy in a black designer top and cargo pants as she posed for a photoshoot session with her fans and travellers at the airport.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah slays in stunning makeup. Photo credit: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

The 40-year-old styled her look with a black designer side bag while modelling in green Hermès sandals.

The A-lister couldn't stop smiling as she met her biggest fan and mother of her godson, who waited fifteen years to have her second child.

Watch the video below;

Jackie Appiah looks terrific in a gold pleated dress

Ghanaian style icon Jackie Appiah stood among the wealthy and fashionable women at the christening ceremony with her stunning gold dress.

She wore a lustrous black frontal hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders while having fun at the luxurious event.

Jackie Appiah accessorised her look with an expensive jewellery set, including a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet.

Watch the video below;

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe has commented on Jackie Appiah's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Realmercyaigbe stated:

I love this look

Luchydonalds stated:

My Queen ❤️

legendmas9 stated:

So much cute

fejiro_alfred_ stated:

Beautiful, I love her

adwoa_anka stated:

@byroyaleuk never disappoints. She is the best

beaty_toni stated:

Jackie, this time, when I am in Ghana, I will request to meet you @jackieappiah babes

Yinimeeee stated:

I've noticed how much you love this type of hairstyle. I just admire you so much. May God bless you❤️

muwagunzi_joana_catherine stated:

so gorgeous

pryscy_rhema stated:

Beauty personified

ramonacrofford stated:

Awwwwwweeeeee .Ghana finest ❤️❤️❤️

shilliem1 stated:

You are beautiful and the hair

Jackie Appiah Looks Angelic In A Red Beaded Gown And Frontal Ponytail To Mark Christmas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah's sophisticated red dress for her official 2023 Christmas photoshoot.

The style influencer and her son appeared sophisticated in matching Christmas pj outfits in a different picture.

Social media users have commented about Jackie Appiah's adorable hairstyle and Christmas photographs.

