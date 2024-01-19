The CEO of WatsUp TV ABD Traore has married his longtime girlfriend in a lavish ceremony in Guinea

The beautiful bride wore different custom-made and flawless makeup looks for her celebrity wedding

Some Ghanaian media personalities and social media users have congratulated the adorable couple on their nuptials

The chief executive officer of WatsUp TV, Mr ABD Traore, is the latest young business executive to go viral with his luxurious destination wedding.

The celebrity couple Mr ABD Traore and his gorgeous bride Djilan hosted family and friends for their multi-day wedding celebration in Conakry, Guinea.

Like Ghanaian culture and traditions, the traditional ceremony was held at the bride's parent's mansion in Kountia, followed by a jubilant Dembadon at La Blue Zone de Sonfonia to bid farewell to the bride as she begins a new chapter in her life.

The memorable white wedding was held at the elegant beachfront Noom Hotel, witnessed a symbolic commitment during a signing ceremony, followed by a lavish reception at the 5-star Primus Hôtel Kaloum.

CEO of Watsup TV rocks stylish white Agbada

Celebrity groom Mr ABD Traore looked dapper in a white Agbada as he arrived at his traditional wedding ceremony in a white Benz car.

Guinean bride Djilan looks stunning in an exquisite lace ensemble

Guinean bride Djilan was gorgeous as she wore an expensive lace outfit and matching white gele.

The beautiful wife of Mr ABD Traore accessorised her look with a white handmade beaded jewellery set and complimented her bridal look.

Guinean bride Djilan goes viral with her glittering lace gown

The pretty Guinean bride wore another breathtaking lace gown for her traditional wedding reception party, which has become a trending topic in Ghana.

