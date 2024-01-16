Ghanaian Makeup Artist And UK Graduate Rocks Pink Spaghetti Strap Kente Gown For Her Plush Wedding
- Ghanaian bride with a master of science degree is the latest wedding vendor to walk down the aisle
- The gorgeous bride wore two elegant kente gowns for her luxurious traditional wedding ceremony
- Some social media users have congratulated the bride while commending the makeup artist for an incredible job
Ghanaian makeup artist and 2020 graduate of Nottingham Trent University, Kukua Sahnoon, has won over the internet with her beautiful bridal makeup and stunning kente outfits.
The self-taught makeup artist and chief executive officer of Gloss N Glam By Kukie dazzled in a pink corseted spaghetti strap dress designed by top female designer Pistis Ghana.
Ghanaian bride Kukua looked radiant in perfect skin tone makeup with well-defined eyebrows and pink lips.
The young bride wore a frontal lace curly hairstyle and beautiful earrings for her traditional wedding.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian groom looks dapper in expensive kente ensemble
Ghanaian groom Samuel Rodgers looked regal in kente wrap like a prince for his traditional wedding while the groomsmen turned heads in two-piece kaftan outfits.
The joyous groom and his friends entertained the wedding guests at the event with their unique acapella songs.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian couple Samuel and Kukua look stunning together in white outfits
The lovely couple Samuel and Kukua opted for a beach-themed pre-wedding photoshoot ahead of their nuptials.
With an infectious smile, the beautiful bride wore a sleeveless white dress and a long, straight hairstyle.
The handsome groom looked dashing in a white long-sleeve shirt and perfect-fit trousers.
Check out the photos below;
Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah's daughter Audrey Appiah has commented on Ghanaian bride Kukuaa's wedding photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Efiaaudz stated:
Ah, Kukua, you are too beautiful
sinamb2 stated:
I said it, la there's Something about your makeup
Delahoyah stated:
A Bride ankasa!! So beautiful, Kuks!!
yassss__c stated:
That’s my girl !!!!
efyne_xoxo stated:
She’s so pretty ❤️❤️
Elizosmakeovers stated:
Hotttttt
Angelaamonooneizer stated:
So beautiful
mz_aquia stated:
So pretty
Shadedbeautygh stated:
Congratulations
Bbygalab stated:
BREATHTAKING
rachelvera_cxb stated:
Such a lady❤️
rachelvera_cxb stated:
My Kukieee
_laura_ea stated:
Congratulations ❤️
Mizkaycreation stated:
❤️❤️❤️ see Beauty
Bbygalab stated:
gorgeous!!
__sasha.s__ stated:
A beauty!
Ghanaian Bride Who Is A Twin Looks Ravishing In Classy Kente Gown With Pleated Off-Shoulder Sleeves
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afua, a Ghanaian bride who has tasked her fashion designer with creating the most exquisite kente garment for her elegant ceremony.
The gorgeous bride looked radiant while posting pictures from her formal wedding photoshoot in gorgeous kente outfits.
Social media users have commented about the bride's stunning bridal gowns and cosmetics.
Ghanaian Bride Looks Like A Different Person In A Stunning Bridal Makeup Transformational Video
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Christabel made such a beautiful bride as she married the love of her life in a plush wedding.
The bride accessorized her hair and cosmetics to complement her various wedding ensembles.
Some social media users have congratulated the lovely couple after their wedding photos went viral online.
