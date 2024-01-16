Ghanaian bride with a master of science degree is the latest wedding vendor to walk down the aisle

The gorgeous bride wore two elegant kente gowns for her luxurious traditional wedding ceremony

Some social media users have congratulated the bride while commending the makeup artist for an incredible job

Ghanaian makeup artist and 2020 graduate of Nottingham Trent University, Kukua Sahnoon, has won over the internet with her beautiful bridal makeup and stunning kente outfits.

The self-taught makeup artist and chief executive officer of Gloss N Glam By Kukie dazzled in a pink corseted spaghetti strap dress designed by top female designer Pistis Ghana.

Ghanaian bride Kukua looked radiant in perfect skin tone makeup with well-defined eyebrows and pink lips.

The young bride wore a frontal lace curly hairstyle and beautiful earrings for her traditional wedding.

Ghanaian groom looks dapper in expensive kente ensemble

Ghanaian groom Samuel Rodgers looked regal in kente wrap like a prince for his traditional wedding while the groomsmen turned heads in two-piece kaftan outfits.

The joyous groom and his friends entertained the wedding guests at the event with their unique acapella songs.

Ghanaian couple Samuel and Kukua look stunning together in white outfits

The lovely couple Samuel and Kukua opted for a beach-themed pre-wedding photoshoot ahead of their nuptials.

With an infectious smile, the beautiful bride wore a sleeveless white dress and a long, straight hairstyle.

The handsome groom looked dashing in a white long-sleeve shirt and perfect-fit trousers.

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah's daughter Audrey Appiah has commented on Ghanaian bride Kukuaa's wedding photos

