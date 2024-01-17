Lisa, a Ghanaian professional makeup artist, is the latest wedding vendor to tie the knot in a glorious ceremony

The multitalented businesswoman looked gorgeous in beautiful ensembles for her multiday wedding

Some social media users have congratulated the lovely couple on their blissful nuptials over the weekend

Lisa, a Ghanaian makeup artist and founder of Lia's Beauty Academy, made the right decisions regarding her sartorial choices for her lavish wedding ceremony.

The gorgeous bride and educator wore a deep-plunge corseted Kente gown that showed off her beautiful tattoo.

Ghanaian couple Lisa and Issac look stunning together. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Lisa's impeccable bridal makeup blended with her smooth skin as she won over the wedding guests with her charming hairstyle.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian bride Lisa slays in a classy lace gown

Ghanaian bride Lisa and her good-looking husband, Isaac, looked perfect together as they posed for their wedding pictures.

The gorgeous Ghanaian bride looked terrific in a beaded lace gown and lustrous hairstyle that made her glow.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users commented on Lisa's lovely wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

minas_makeupartistry stated:

Beautiful

_bhernice stated:

Yes, you are next❤️

_efyabecky stated:

The makeup is giving…… it’s top-notch, and God bless the hands that did this beautiful makeup

Dennisetaylor stated:

Too pretty. Congrats Lia

nana___3h stated:

Congratulations to my baby girl

Paolanmaes stated:

So pretty

Myzzamoah stated:

Eeeiii God dey create oo. Obviously, a pretty woman made prettier❤️❤️, and oh that kente

iam_krisbelle stated:

Exquisite

chatty_brew stated:

Flawless

alicia_makeovers stated:

Beautiful ❤️

_gyasiwa_ stated:

Congratulations siswhoopshhhh@liasbeauty__

Karleymettle stated:

Aww.. Congratulations, darling @liasbeauty__

Ghanaian Makeup Artist And UK Graduate Rocks Pink Spaghetti Strap Kente Gown For Her Plush Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a Ghanaian woman who holds a master's degree in science from the UK and is the most recent wedding vendor to walk down the aisle.

The stunning bride donned two elegant Kente robes for her opulent traditional wedding. Several people on social media complimented the bride and praised the makeup artist for a job well done.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh