A mature and gorgoeus Ghanaian woman did not disappoint with her wedding outfits for her multi-day ceremony

The wealthy couple looked adorable together as they hit the dance floor to show off their unique dance moves

Many social media users have congratulated the couple on their beautiful nuptials as they inspire them to find true love

Ghanaian bride Rita has introduced a new wedding dress trend as she wore a white kente dress for her traditional wedding.

The beautiful bride with voluptuous figure is the first bride to confidently tie the knot in a white kente gown with unique white beads and applique floral sleeves.

Ghanaian bride Rita looks stunning in white outfits for her plush wedding. Photo credit: @live_with _kwaku

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Rita looked charming in curly ponytail hairstyle and mild makeup while slaying in pearl stud earrings and a simple bracelet.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Rita looks alluring in a white glittering lace gown

The gorgeous bride looked exquisite in long-sleeve lace gown that highlighted her curves. The wealthy groom wore a stylish three-piece outfit for the white wedding.

Watch the lovely video as the groom feeds the bride with cake.

Ghanaian bride Rita shows off her unique dance moves

The calm and glowing bride looked magnificent in a classy lemon green lace with petal sleeve for her white wedding reception.

Ghanaian bride impressed the wedding guests with her impressive dance moves.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Rita slays in an African print bridal robe

Ghanaian bride Rita looked regal in an African print bridal robe with floorsweeping yellow lace overlay for her bridal photoshoot.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Rita's wedding outfits

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

zuriatelier stated:

Beautiful Aunty Rita❤️

iamakosuanhyira stated:

Beautiful ❤️❤️

maamekwa stated:

Wow congratulations Rita

hertilyna stated:

The man is young at heart and that's what's up

adwoa_sweetie stated:

Eeeiiisshhh the caption

titi_kf_ stated:

Les choses des shuggar …

joydelicacies stated:

They are romantically romantic

burstnaturale stated:

Hmmm this renewal of vows looks so cute, she’s even still being shy lol.

wclorenda stated:

Congratulations so beautiful .

linarossieak1 stated:

Congratulations my dear sis Rita. God bless your union.

estherinemor stated:

Your wedding plans are top notch Continue the good work Sir.

ABD Traore Marries Beautiful Guinean Bride Slaying In Glamorous Gowns

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the CEO of WatsUp TV ABD Traore wed his longtime partner in a grandiose wedding in Guinea.

For her celebrity wedding, the stunning bride wore a variety of expertly applied beauty looks created to order.

The cute pair has received congratulations from certain Ghanaian celebrities and social media users on their marriage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh