The son of Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong and Dome-Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo, Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong has an unmatched fashion sense

Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapng completed Applewild School in Massachusetts bagged a middle school diploma at the school's graduation ceremony on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Some social media users have commented on the Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong's classy outfits on Instagram

Ghanaian female politician and member of parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Honourable Sarah Adwoa Safo and Kennedy Agyapong's handsome son is one of Ghana's fashionable young male stars.

Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong has left some social media users stunned with his classy looks and haircut in elegant photos shared by his mother on social media.

Adwoa Safo and her handsome son rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @sarahadwoasafo

Source: Instagram

In a viral post, Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong looked dashing in an all-black ensemble as he posed with her gorgeous mother.

While rocking his signature braids hairstyle, he was pictured in a black Calvin Klein tee shirt and denim jeans.

Hon. Adwoa Safo wore a stylish three-quarter sleeve top and skintight pants. The former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, until 28 July 2022, looked fabulous in a short curly hairstyle and mild makeup.

Check out the photos below;

Adwoa Safo's son rocks stunning earrings and a black jacket

Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong stepped out in style, wearing a black bomber jacket and diamond earrings to elevate his look.

In another, he was spotted in a classy, expensive suit as he addressed students at a general assembly.

Check out the photo below;

Some social media users have commented on Adwoa Safo's son's photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

lydiakate542 stated:

Good

confidence_manny stated:

We love ❤️ you more, Mum. We have missed you in our constituency.

kwaku268 stated:

The game you are playing with your party doesn't include us ooo ha

Michaelyebiah stated:

Hello, Hon. I am yearning to meet you one-on-one. Jah bless.

Williammanful stated:

Motherly love, the sweetest

joeway88 stated:

He is tall, just like his dad

timetrust_homes stated:

Handsome

survival_always stated:

Kennedy ankasa his children know the book. Happy birthday champ

Greatestsammythe stated:

Congratulations

Paulahizebbk stated:

All of them dey Yankee, lmao

Adwoa Safo Flaunts Her Fine Children With Ken Agyapong In Latest Family Photos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Adwoa Safo, who has shown off her two kids with Kennedy Agyapong online.

The Dome-Kwabenya member of parliament posted pictures of her son Ohene and daughter Daniella on Instagram.

The outstanding female politician shared the lovely family photos on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh