Juliet Bawuah is a stylish sports presenter in Africa and a female sports journalist from Ghana

The former group head of sports at Media General enjoyed wearing African print ensembles, stylish suits and tight-fitting business outfits to work

Some social media users have commented on Juliet Bawuah's breathtaking outfits and hairstyles

Ghanaian sports journalist Juliet Bawuah has gained international prominence as one of the talented female sports broadcasters who is always photographed in stunning outfits.

The former TV3 presenter loves to steal attention with her looks during live TV presentations, studio presentations, or interviews with stakeholders in the sports industry outside the studio.

Ghanaian sports journalist Juliet Bawuah slays in flawless makeup.

Source: Instagram

Juliet Bawuah, a member of SuperSports TV, is promoting talented Ghanaian fashion designers throughout her sports career by rocking their custom-made designs.

She was spotted in a pink short-sleeve top and a short black skirt with lace and tie and dye overlay in her recent photo.

Juliet Bawuah wore a classy centre-parted bob hairstyle and mild makeup to complete her look

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian journalist Juliet Bawuah rocks a stylish three-tone skirt

Juliet Bawuah attended a red carpet event in a long-sleeve black shirt and custom-made form-fitting skirt by a Ghanaian fashion designer.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Juliet Bawuah's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Awurabenaakoto stated:

Mi Julie

Theyawofosu stated:

Tiered skirt o. Ɛnnyɛ easy

Olivierhorus stated:

Happy New Year, Juliet. Until your wildest dreams come true, continue to live!!!

Levuldedirector stated:

Gorgeous ❤️

shari_f3006 stated:

My love

Tifatbm stated:

❤️❤️Love you mama

Isshaqmumuni stated:

Mrs Ghana Fabrizio ✌️I love you ma’am

ibi_jake stated:

My boss lady, my favourite, my crush and above all, she is a wonderful woman❤️ @julietbawuah

knikeamankuochizzy stated:

Chaiiiii ❤️❤️❤️@julietbawuah

Juliet Bawuah: The Award-Winning Ghanaian Female Sports Journalist With An Unmatched Fashion Sense

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Juliet Bawuah, a female sports journalist from Ghana with a unique fashion sense.

Fashion enthusiasts were astounded by the flawless style selections during the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The female sports journalist enjoys dressing professionally in slick suits and tight-fitting business gowns.

