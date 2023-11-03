Juliet Bawuah has hailed Mzbel's son, Okomfo Black, for his deep thoughts and intellect after a video of him speaking about technology went viral

Mzbel shared the video of her child speaking on the topic, and Juliet took to the comment section to share her admiration

Many Ghanaians in the comment section were impressed with the young boy's intelligence and praised Mzbel for bringing him up well

Sports journalist Juliet Bawuah has celebrated the intellect of Okomfo Black, the son of Ghanaian musician Mzbel. She made the statement after a viral video in which the young boy displayed impressive knowledge and deep thoughts about technology.

Juliet Bawuah, Mzbel and son Photo Source: Mzbel, Juliet Bawuah

Source: Facebook

The video, posted by Mzbel, showed Okomfo Black sharing his insights on the topic of technology. His articulate and thoughtful discussion drew the attention of not just his mother but also Juliet Bawuah, who could not help but express her admiration for the young boy. Bawuah shared her thoughts in the comment section of the post, where she commended the child for his wisdom and intellect.

She commented:

Clarity of thoughts Brilliant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Many Ghanaians also praised the boy. They were quick to highlight the intelligence and maturity displayed by the young boy in the video. Some also applauded Mzbel for her role in nurturing her son's growth and smartness.

Mzbel sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Maikel Lenzy Billz said:

This boy alone needs about 5 teachers a day in his class. His confidence and how he answers questions right after the question is being asked is out of the world

Larry Spanzy wrote:

Akua MzbeL, this is a Golden boy you've raised for the whole nation . I'm super proud of you onu.

Michael Osei-Owusu

This kid addressed so many issues I have been writing about in our educational system. We need more discussions like this. Intelligent kid ✅✅✅

Mzbel's son causes stir

In another story, Mzbel's son caused a frenzy on social media when he shared his beliefs in an interview.

He stated that he does not believe in God and that he pours libation while praying to his ancestors.

The video got many people sharing diverse thoughts, as others called out Mzbel for her poor parenting skills.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh