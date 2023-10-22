Ghanaians React As 2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Makes History, Gets Called To The Ghana Bar
- Central Region's Esi is the first Ghana's Most Beautiful winner called to the Ghana Bar
- The 2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner has thanked top personalities, including Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo, TV3 Group CEO Alan Kyerematen and others, for her academic success
- Ghana's Most Beautiful winners Nana Ama and Naa were presented to support their friend on her big day
Ghanaian beauty queen Oheneba Akosua Safoah, popularly called Esi, has made history as the first Ghana's Most Beautiful winner to be called to the Ghana Bar.
The 2015 Ghana's Most winner, Esi, represented the Central Region in the prestigious beauty pageant, where she emerged the winner after tough competition from other equally talented contestants.
Beauty queen Esi, who was among the 1075 new lawyers called to the Ghana Bar, shared photos on Instagram captioned;
Whoever knows my dad Apostle Kwadwo should please tell him I will choose him even in my next life. This man just cannot watch me fail, thank you Barimba Kwadwo. And to my biological parents who coincidentally all wanted to become lawyers, but life gave them different options , thank you for the journey of life .
To a brother who had to play a fatherly role in my life @kwadwosafo_jnr you prophesied and it came to pass . Thank you Ohene Akofena . To my learning colleagues @the.octobercoco at the law school who made sure I didn’t give up , I am grateful. @her__ladyship__ it’s like we all suffered throughout this journey so you rest today Ohk .
To my Ghana’s Most Beautiful sisters who always cheered me up even when my efforts produced no positive results, a sister is forever grateful @royal_baci @nanaamaroyale @emefamamaga @iamakuaamoakowaa @iamabena1 @the_tennis_chic @naadedei_botchwey @puanab_poka @azure_tv3gmb2015 @yabanelly . Auntie Linda @linda.ampah and @beatagyemang your daughter is grateful for the kind words you shared with me throughout my journey.
To the great judges and lecturers who took personal interest in my coming this far , lawyer Safoah says she’s grateful. I am grateful to man who is known as father and destiny helper to law students , the Director of Legal Education, Barimba Yaw Okodie Oppong sir I appreciate your immense contribution in making me a lawyer .
Some of Ghana's Most Beautiful winners slay as the 2015 GMB winner is called to the Ghana Bar
Greater Accra Region's Naa Botchwey, Eastern Region's Nana Ama and other queens looked elegant in beautiful outfits as their friend was called to the Ghana Bar.
Swipe left to watch the videos;
Alan Kyerematen throws a party for 2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner after her call to the Ghana Bar
Beauty queen Esi celebrated her academic success with the founder and leader of Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, and other team members.
After the call to the Bar yesterday, my colleague @nile_africa and I were honored with a cocktail party from the Founder and Leader of Movement for Change @alankyerematen . It was a memorable event with family, loved ones, friends from the Bar and youth leaders celebrating our academic and professional achievements . It was a typical story of “Forget me not” and it ended BIIIIIIGGGGGG. Thank you honorable. We are grateful
Check out the photos below;
2014 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Royal Baci has commented on GMB 2015 winner Esi's new post as she is called to the Ghana Bar
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below
royal_baci stated:
Alaaaa give us It’s the reintroduction for moi Jehovah overdo oooo
agbang_ethel stated:
Two beautiful crowns, and you carry both so perfectly. CONGRATULATIONS, the QUEENS LAWYER
Annyzvogue stated:
Ok, now put it to them for me!! Congratulations queen
Obaapawhitneybae stated:
Wow, A Big Congratulations, Queen❤️
zeinab_gadabsi stated:
Congratulations, lawyer ❤️ Ala
leah_abrown stated:
Congratulations!!
shanel_white stated:
Congratulations my queen
royal_vidash_ stated:
It’s giving Beauty with Brains ESQ❤️
Miss Rebecca.Asamoah stated:
Awwww, my beautiful lawyer, congratulations oooooo God is good all the time I am so happy for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Miss.amoani stated:
Yaaaaaaaaaassss Queen.Congratulations ❤️
nurahgmb23 stated:
Congratulations Queen
Happy for you
Source: YEN.com.gh