Ghanaian bride Yasmine Kamagate has set a new fashion trend with her stylish outfit for her traditional wedding

The makeup artiste looked breathtaking in two custom-made kente gowns for her lavish wedding

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Yasmine Kamagate's bridal outfit

Ghanaian bride and talented makeup artist Yasmine Kamagate has introduced a new wedding dress with her glamorous beaded dress for her traditional wedding.

The gorgeous woman with unique curves looked ethereal in a short kente gown with unique bedding details for her plush wedding.

Ghanaian bride Yasmine wore a charming ponytail hairstyle with an extension and flawless makeup that blended with her glowing skin.

Ghanaian bride Yasmine Kamagate and her husband look perfect together. Photo credit: @live_osei_douglas.

Source: Instagram

The radiant Ghanaian bride accessorised her look with a beautiful handmade earring that matched her kente dress.

She wore simple gold designer mules and posed with her handsome husband for the video shoot.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian bride Yasmine slays in a colourful beaded kente gown

Ghanaian bride and makeup artist Yasmine looked exquisite in a stunning colourful kente gown highlighting her unique curves.

The handsome groom wore a blue three-piece kaftan with embroidery for the traditional wedding.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate the beautiful bride Yasmine on her nuptials

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

abena_damilola stated:

Choices tho…but being simple is beautiful and much comfortable….congratulations ❤️

nanayaagyamiah stated:

I love everything about this couple, less is MORE indeed . May the good Lord continue to KEEP, GUIDE and BLESS your home to be good example to your children and many others...for His Glory, AMEN!

sakinamahama_ stated:

Congratulations Sis ❤️❤️❤️❤️

the._weddingmagazine stated:

Congratulations

Rosemmensah stated:

Simple and beautiful

Makeupbyashabee stated:

Congratulations

Mysyzpratt stated:

Love it

Dawnasare stated:

Beautiful Yasmine

benny_rama stated:

I like her style not always Kaba & slit with tight corset

Yarichwell stated:

Congratulations Ishyyyyyyy

facetalks_gh stated:

Congrats

meera_saiid stated:

Congrats @remaynne Your home is blessed

Ghanaian Bride With Melanin Skin Rocks Sleeveless Kente Gown, Marries White Man With Hilarious Dance Moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Lady Serwaa Bacino, who went viral in her two corseted kente dresses.

Throughout the wedding ceremony, the gorgeous groom and the voluptuous Ghanaian bride couldn't stop gazing at one another.

The groom's flawless dancing at the customary ritual has drawn praise from certain social media users.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh