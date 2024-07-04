Ghanaian Bride Looks Regal In A Short Long-Sleeve Beaded Kente Dress For Her Lavish Wedding
Ghanaian bride and talented makeup artist Yasmine Kamagate has introduced a new wedding dress with her glamorous beaded dress for her traditional wedding.
The gorgeous woman with unique curves looked ethereal in a short kente gown with unique bedding details for her plush wedding.
Ghanaian bride Yasmine wore a charming ponytail hairstyle with an extension and flawless makeup that blended with her glowing skin.
The radiant Ghanaian bride accessorised her look with a beautiful handmade earring that matched her kente dress.
She wore simple gold designer mules and posed with her handsome husband for the video shoot.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaian bride Yasmine slays in a colourful beaded kente gown
Ghanaian bride and makeup artist Yasmine looked exquisite in a stunning colourful kente gown highlighting her unique curves.
The handsome groom wore a blue three-piece kaftan with embroidery for the traditional wedding.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians congratulate the beautiful bride Yasmine on her nuptials
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
abena_damilola stated:
Choices tho…but being simple is beautiful and much comfortable….congratulations ❤️
nanayaagyamiah stated:
I love everything about this couple, less is MORE indeed . May the good Lord continue to KEEP, GUIDE and BLESS your home to be good example to your children and many others...for His Glory, AMEN!
sakinamahama_ stated:
Congratulations Sis ❤️❤️❤️❤️
the._weddingmagazine stated:
Congratulations
Rosemmensah stated:
Simple and beautiful
Makeupbyashabee stated:
Congratulations
Mysyzpratt stated:
Love it
Dawnasare stated:
Beautiful Yasmine
benny_rama stated:
I like her style not always Kaba & slit with tight corset
Yarichwell stated:
Congratulations Ishyyyyyyy
facetalks_gh stated:
Congrats
meera_saiid stated:
Congrats @remaynne Your home is blessed
Ghanaian Bride With Melanin Skin Rocks Sleeveless Kente Gown, Marries White Man With Hilarious Dance Moves
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Lady Serwaa Bacino, who went viral in her two corseted kente dresses.
Throughout the wedding ceremony, the gorgeous groom and the voluptuous Ghanaian bride couldn't stop gazing at one another.
The groom's flawless dancing at the customary ritual has drawn praise from certain social media users.
