Some Ghanaian brides and their glam teams have wowed wedding guests and social media users with their unique kente designs

These gorgeous brides rocked their custom-made outfits while accentuating their curves in lovely photoshoots

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of some stylish kente gowns and beautiful hairstyles for their plush weddings

Some Ghanaian fashion designers have stood out in 2023 with their outstanding kente designs for their gorgeous brides to trend on social media.

These kente designs have become style inspirations for other designers and fashionistas looking for unique and different styles to steal the attention at any event.

Some Ghanaian brides slay in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @pistisghana @modabertha @simabrew

Ghanaian bride Ewuraman slays in a glass beaded kente gown

The beautiful wife of Ghanaian businessman Ridwan looked stunning in a shiny kente gown that accentuated her curves.

Ghanaian bride Nana looks exquisite in an Indian-inspired kente gown

Ghanaian bride with melanin skin Nana turned heads in an Indian-inspired outfit for her plush traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Mandy Ofori Sarpong looks heavenly in a floral design kente gown

The gorgeous daughter of Dr Ofori Sarpong, the chief executive officer of Special Ice, dazzled in a one-hand kente gown that completed her colour for her traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride bride Trudy looks terrific in a ruffled sleeve kente gown

The stunning bride, who looks like a beautiful queen, wore a custom-made dress by Pistis Ghana for her star-studded wedding.

Ghanaian bride Imelda looked magnificent in a stylish beaded kente

Ghanaian Imelda bride looked stunning in an elaborate kente dress while rocking her short hairstyle.

Ghanaian bride Shantay looks incredible in an off-shoulder kente gown

Ghanaian bride Shantay went viral with her impeccable kente design for her lavish wedding in the Ashanti Region.

Ghanaian bride Tracey looked gorgeous in a blue long-sleeve gown

Ghanaian bride Tracey married the love of her life whom she met at her sister's wedding in a figure-hugging corseted kente gown.

Ghanaian bride Reggita looks fabulous in a classy kente gown

The wife of Ghanaian international footballer Agyemang Badu wore different kente gowns for their luxurious wedding.

Ghanaian bride Nana Akua looked fantastic in a beaded kente gown

Plus-size Ghanaian bride Nana Akua wore a classy and colourful kente dress for her private wedding ceremony.

Ghanaian bride Reskyna stuns in an off-shoulder dress

Ghanaian bride Reskyna wore a simple V-shaped kente gown accentuating her curves while slaying in a frontal curly hairstyle.

