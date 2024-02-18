Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has gone viral on social media after rocking a classy suit to a birthday party

The father-of-two looked dashing in the designer suit and footwear at the plush event in Italy

Some social media users have commented on celebrity Zionfelix's outfit and dapper haircut

Ghanaian blogger Felix Adomako, popularly called Zionfelix, has impressed some followers with his fashionable appearance at a birthday party in Verona, Italy.

The wealthy blogger and realtor wore an all-black outfit to the plush event while sharing updates on social media.

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix rocks elegant outfits. Photo credit: @zionfelix

Zionfelix looked dapper in a black turtleneck sweatshirt, black suit and black trousers while smiling at the cameras.

He looked elegant in his signature hairstyle and opted to step out without any wristwatch or men's fashionable rings.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian CEO Stefania Yeboah slays in white lace dress for her birthday party

The chief executive officer of Africaexpressit company looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder lace dress with a veil for her birthday party.

She wore a glamorous hairstyle and flawless makeup for her private party in Italy.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah has commented on Zionfelix's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

mzduffyy stated:

You see, the thing dier if it’s nice we will say it o. wo ho ay3 f3 dodo

ameyaw112 stated:

Gentleman

agesthebillionaire stated:

Im impressed. So far no one has ins*lted Zion in the comment section

awuraabenaadepa3 stated:

Today di3 no mistake ✅

adwoa_khurby stated:

Eeeiii 3nd3 dierr wo ho ay3 f3 kakra

Ekquartey stated:

Flower boy!

Kwakualonzo stated:

Today you try waaa. Nice one. But let's see the shoe.

Kwakualonzo stated:

Since you go UK come your style change small. Nice one. When u go Yankee dierr we die finish.

Sedebrown stated:

Eeeiii! Is that zion?

ms_yankey stated:

Look very nice

saani_entertainment_page stated:

Nice one ❤️

Millyblinksmilly stated:

Why u cut the shoe ?

Kecheglobal stated:

Neat ❤️❤️❤️❤️

