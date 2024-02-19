Mzbel: Ghanaian Singer Dazzles In An African Print Peplum Top And Stylish Lace Skirt
- Ghanaian media personality Mzbel looked impeccable in an African print dress as she hosted the Movement Showbiz over the weekend
- The talented television personality looked effortlessly chic in a beautiful hairstyle and makeup
- Some social media users have commented on Mzbel's impeccable look and designer bag
Ghanaian singer and media personality Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly called Mzbel, has consistently won the attention of her fans with her stunning African print dresses.
The host of the Movement Showbiz looked ethereal in a one-hand African print ensemble designed with black sleeves.
Mzbel wore a simple ponytail hairstyle and mild makeup with pink lipstick to complete her glamorous look.
The beauty influencer styled her look with a black bag while styling her look with gold accessories.
Check out the photos below;
Mzbel slays in a thigh-high African print dress
For this photoshoot, Ghanaian media personality Mzbel looked splendid in a three-quarter sleeve African print dress.
She wore a black fluffy hat and styled her look with a black belt while rocking black shoes. The nursing mother was photographed holding a black beaded bag with a wooden handle.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Mzbel's breathtaking African print dress
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
heras_dreadlocksghana stated:
Your makeup artist, hair stylist, and your designer do very well.
Rosemaryabugri stated:
Ohemaa Maame ☝️
Mradagod stated:
Looking like a gold bar
Ayorkorlove stated:
❤❤❤❤Gorgeous
movement_showbiz stated:
Madam papabi
bonney_reigns stated:
Looking so beautiful
pretty_shasha1 stated:
Stunning
princess_the_bosschic stated:
Ekua ❤️❤️❤️
Millyblinksmilly stated:
beautiful outfit ohemaa mummy
Dhutsexyirys stated:
Nyame Anim ni... Idk what u might be battling inside but be grateful wats na nyame abc wo yie...
Kosuaa stated:
You look fabulous thick
oliviakyerewaa.9699 stated:
Queen ❤️ ❤️
Mzbel Rocks A Stylish Maxi Dress
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mzbel's gorgeous outfit she wore to sign a new ambassadorial deal.
The stunning style influencer inked a new contract with a real estate company while looking elegant in a brocade dress.
Some social media users commented on Mzbel's beautiful appearance at the public event.
