Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel left us stunned with her elegant look at Afrochella 2022

The style influencer who recently celebrated her forty-third birthday was among the best-dressed performers for the night

Mzbel looked ethereal in a shimmering outfit styled with a tailor-made belted kente jacket that has become the talk of the town

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian singer Mzbel didn't disappoint slay queens and fashion lovers with her stunning look at Afrochella 2022. She was among the female stars that graced the big stage with Nigeria's Burna Boy.

Undoubtedly, the 16 years hitmaker is one of the top female performers in Ghana and still continues to draw attention at any event.

Ghanaian musician Mzbel looks stunning in African print. source: @mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

Mzbel looked like a beauty goddess in her African-themed hairstyle with beautiful gold hair accessories.

She wore a glittering two-piece outfit; a spaghetti strap crop top and a short skin-tight skirt. The showstopper styled her look with an elegant long kente jacket.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The sassy forty-three-year-old gave us an impeccable makeup look as she performed her hit songs.

Some social media users have commented on Mzbel's effortlessly chic ensemble

berthrinef

Your costume n everything was on point except ur shouting . I come in peace

mr.adagod

We looooove u like crazy. Glad that u have the opportunity to perform again. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

shebabyofficial

Ma love looking good

issakapatience

Beautiful as always ❤️❤️

diamondsbeautyspa8_dps

Goddess

montel_jnr

Classic

issakapatience

Beautiful as always ❤️❤️

diamondsbeautyspa8_dps

Goddess

ephyabarbs

A queen and more

isha_abubakar_

woman king

cecil4christ

performance ✔️ outfit

Mzbel celebrates her birthday with an elegant thigh-high dress

Ghanaian songstress Mzbel turned forty-three on December 26, 2022. The style influencer dazzled in a colorful kente dress flaunting her thighs.

The v-shaped dress was styled with matching African-themed jewelry, hand bag, and classy high heels.

Jackie Appiah, Nana Aba Anamoah, Other Single Ghanaian Mothers Who Are Accomplished Career Women

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about hardworking single celebrity mothers with successful businesses.

Being a single mother entails twice as much labor, twice as much stress, and twice as many tears, but also twice as many hugs, twice as much love, and twice as much pride.

Despite the challenges of being a single parent, some women make it appear simple by juggling motherhood and employment.

While achieving success in their chosen professions, these devoted women put in the extra effort to raise their children. They have overcome the difficulties of being a single mother as well as obstacles in their line of employment to accomplish noteworthy milestones.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh