Afrochella 2022: Ghanaian Singer Mzbel Proves She Is A Style Goddess As She Rocks Stylish Kente Jacket
- Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel left us stunned with her elegant look at Afrochella 2022
- The style influencer who recently celebrated her forty-third birthday was among the best-dressed performers for the night
- Mzbel looked ethereal in a shimmering outfit styled with a tailor-made belted kente jacket that has become the talk of the town
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Ghanaian singer Mzbel didn't disappoint slay queens and fashion lovers with her stunning look at Afrochella 2022. She was among the female stars that graced the big stage with Nigeria's Burna Boy.
Undoubtedly, the 16 years hitmaker is one of the top female performers in Ghana and still continues to draw attention at any event.
Mzbel looked like a beauty goddess in her African-themed hairstyle with beautiful gold hair accessories.
She wore a glittering two-piece outfit; a spaghetti strap crop top and a short skin-tight skirt. The showstopper styled her look with an elegant long kente jacket.
Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage is a showstopper as she shakes waist in a see-through outfit at Afro Nations
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
The sassy forty-three-year-old gave us an impeccable makeup look as she performed her hit songs.
Some social media users have commented on Mzbel's effortlessly chic ensemble
berthrinef
Your costume n everything was on point except ur shouting . I come in peace
mr.adagod
We looooove u like crazy. Glad that u have the opportunity to perform again. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
shebabyofficial
Ma love looking good
issakapatience
Beautiful as always ❤️❤️
diamondsbeautyspa8_dps
Goddess
montel_jnr
Classic
issakapatience
Beautiful as always ❤️❤️
diamondsbeautyspa8_dps
Goddess
ephyabarbs
A queen and more
isha_abubakar_
woman king
cecil4christ
performance ✔️ outfit
Mzbel celebrates her birthday with an elegant thigh-high dress
Ghanaian songstress Mzbel turned forty-three on December 26, 2022. The style influencer dazzled in a colorful kente dress flaunting her thighs.
The v-shaped dress was styled with matching African-themed jewelry, hand bag, and classy high heels.
Jackie Appiah, Nana Aba Anamoah, Other Single Ghanaian Mothers Who Are Accomplished Career Women
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about hardworking single celebrity mothers with successful businesses.
Being a single mother entails twice as much labor, twice as much stress, and twice as many tears, but also twice as many hugs, twice as much love, and twice as much pride.
Despite the challenges of being a single parent, some women make it appear simple by juggling motherhood and employment.
While achieving success in their chosen professions, these devoted women put in the extra effort to raise their children. They have overcome the difficulties of being a single mother as well as obstacles in their line of employment to accomplish noteworthy milestones.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh