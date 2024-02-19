Ghanaian makeup artist Roselyn Akosua Mantey is preparing for her four-day make-up-a-thon in April

The award-winning musician is the second CEO in the Ghanaian Beauty Industry to attempt a Guinness World Record

Some social media users have commented on Roselyn Akosua Mantey's post trending on Instagram

Ghanaian makeup artist Roselyn Akosua Mantey is attempting to break a Guinness World Record for the longest marathon for makeup application on Wednesday, April 3, to Saturday, April 6, 2024.

The 2013 TV3 mentor winner and a mother of two switched from music to makeup after alleging that TV3, the organisers of the music reality show, didn't treat her well.

Ghanaian makeup artist slays in beautiful hairstyle. Photo credit: @rossyglams

Source: Instagram

Roselyn Akosua started her journey as a beautician by enrolling at HB Elegance School where she honed her skills and swiftly rose through the ranks.

The talented chief executive officer of Rossy Glams has lots of celebrity clients, including Jackie Appiah, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, and many more.

The professional makeup artist owns a beauty brand, Lashedbyrossyglams, widely accepted in Ghana and beyond.

From lashes to liners, she's become the go-to supplier for artisans and enthusiasts, aiming to bring beauty to every doorstep with unparalleled satisfaction.

Check out the Roselyn Akosua Mantey's post below;

Roselyn Akosua Mantey slays in a two-piece outfit

In a beautiful video, the talented musician Roselyn Akosua Mantey looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve top and matching trousers.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Akosua Mantey's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

blossom.deals.by.manful stated:

Congratulations hun

esi_bridals stated:

Congrats, dear Rossy. You can do it. Go, girl

akwele_glitz stated:

Congratulations

Pascybrown stated:

Go girl ❤️❤️

plush_makeup stated:

Go Girl

n_a_n_a_k stated:

Go girl

biggles_fynn stated:

Go girl

Emefsblush stated:

Congratulations in advance ❤️

