2013 TV3 Mentor Winner Turned Makeup Artist Attempts To Break The GWR For The Longest Makeup Session
- Ghanaian makeup artist Roselyn Akosua Mantey is preparing for her four-day make-up-a-thon in April
- The award-winning musician is the second CEO in the Ghanaian Beauty Industry to attempt a Guinness World Record
- Some social media users have commented on Roselyn Akosua Mantey's post trending on Instagram
Ghanaian makeup artist Roselyn Akosua Mantey is attempting to break a Guinness World Record for the longest marathon for makeup application on Wednesday, April 3, to Saturday, April 6, 2024.
The 2013 TV3 mentor winner and a mother of two switched from music to makeup after alleging that TV3, the organisers of the music reality show, didn't treat her well.
Roselyn Akosua started her journey as a beautician by enrolling at HB Elegance School where she honed her skills and swiftly rose through the ranks.
The talented chief executive officer of Rossy Glams has lots of celebrity clients, including Jackie Appiah, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, and many more.
The professional makeup artist owns a beauty brand, Lashedbyrossyglams, widely accepted in Ghana and beyond.
From lashes to liners, she's become the go-to supplier for artisans and enthusiasts, aiming to bring beauty to every doorstep with unparalleled satisfaction.
Roselyn Akosua Mantey slays in a two-piece outfit
In a beautiful video, the talented musician Roselyn Akosua Mantey looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve top and matching trousers.
Some social media users have commented on Akosua Mantey's post
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian stylist and locks expert Chelsea-Abigail Owusu Ansah, who plans to try her hand at a lock-a-thon on March 6, 2024.
The hairstylist posted a screenshot of the Guinness World Records confirmation letter on social media.
Some social media users have commented on Chelsea-Abigail's post, which is trending on Instagram.
