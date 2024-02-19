The gorgeous daughter of Ernest Bediako Sampong, the CEO of Ernest Chemist, has gone viral with her classy wedding

The wealthy heir looked magnificent in different designer outfits for her private ceremony over the weekend

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Animwaa Sarpong's wedding video

Ghanaian pharmacist and founder of Ernest Chemist Limited Ernest Bediako Sampong's beautiful daughter has gone with her luxurious wedding over the weekend.

The wealthy bride Animwaa Sampong wore different custom-made outfits for her classy wedding that was strictly by invitation.

Ernest Chemist's daughter Animwaa Sampong and her husband look stunning together. Photo credit: @selthebomb

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, the gorgeous bride wore a crisis cross gold lace gown with detachable sleeves while slaying in a charming frontal hairstyle.

The handsome groom, Sena Agbodza, looked dapper in a white shirt, stylish suede jacket and black trousers paired with designer black shoes.

The head of Imports at Ernest Chemist, Animwaa Sampong, changed into a strapless lace gown while her bridesmaids cheered her on.

Watch the video below;

Ernest Chemist's daughter hires Lebanese to do her wedding decor

Ghanaian bride Animwaa Sampong and her husband opted for foreign wedding vendors to plan her plush wedding.

Watch the video below;

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

GhanaSocialU stated:

Before the wedding is just frivolities .. after the wedding when everyone is gone and it’s left with the two of you as you see each other’s true character that’s where the wedding begins !

Lechiboroni stated:

The way bro is chewing the gum de33 matters dey ein heart top anyways congrats ‍

KwakuMantse stated:

Ghanaians use their little money to buy their medicine, but when it’s time to reciprocate the offer, they go abroad

SalalaNigga stated:

He should sell the medicine to people abroad too

dglamfashion_gh stated:

lol , “without inviting bloggers “.

naa_charkuor stated:

Notorious blogger Ei

Misolannie stated:

The extremely wealthy don't entertain bloggers only the “nouveau riche ‘ do

Ghanaian Bride Sets New Record As She Dazzles In Beaded Round-Neck Kente Gown With Tassel Sleeves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Nancy Kankam and her handsome husband, who wore beautiful kente ensembles for their wedding.

The young bride who is currently living overseas is delighted with her elegant wedding's classic designs.

Some social media users have commented on the gorgeous bride's beautiful wedding photos and videos on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh