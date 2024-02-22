Mama Esther: Veteran Gospel Musician Looks Heavenly In A Stylish Dress To Celebrate Her Birthday
- Ghanaian female musician Mama Esther is among the celebrities celebrating their birthday in February
- The talented gospel artist has gone viral with her stunning outfit and hairstyle for her birthday photoshoot
- Some social media users have commented on Mama Esther's birthday photos, wishing her long life and prosperity
Ghanaian gospel musician Esther Boakye, popularly called Mama Esther, ages gracefully as she celebrates her birthday with beautiful photos.
The Kumasi-based singer wore a simple three-quarter-sleeve floral dress for her birthday photoshoot.
The Onyame Ayebi hitmaker dazzled in an elegant frontal lace shoulder-length hairstyle and wore mild makeup to enhance her look.
Mama Esther accessorised her look with a gold necklace and a silver wristwatch while showing off her gold ring.
Check out the photos below;
Mama Esther slays in a yellow turtleneck dress
The famous gospel musician looked gorgeous in a black pleated dress with unique embellishments for her New Year photoshoot.
Mama Esther wore a stunning frontal lace hairstyle and gold earrings to complete her look.
Check out the photos below;
Ghanaian nutritionist Akosua has commented on Mama Esther's birthday photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Thenutritionistakosua stated:
Bless you, Mama Esther …
nanaoffei_ stated:
Happy birthday legend ❤❤
girl_emefa____ stated:
happy birthday mummy… God bless and keep you
nj_bukari stated:
Happy birthday Woman of God ❤
lasmidofficial1 stated:
More life to you Ma
kwabena_legacy stated:
Happy Birthday Mama 1
thedarlingboy_ stated:
Happy birthday mum
Awoachiaa stated:
Happy blessed birthday mama
Osafomorrisca stated:
God bless you more mommy, Amen to all your heart desires in Jesus mighty name
ben_edictaofficial stated:
The Most amazing gospel artist ..happy birthday
Domprehernestina stated:
Happy Birthday Mama
1derrickbell_ stated:
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA GOD BLESS YOU ❤
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gospel singer Esther Smith from Ghana, who has gone viral after dressing elegantly in white.
During her most recent photoshoot, the famous musician looked chic in a white-collar dress with side pockets.
Social media users have commented on Esther Smith's upscale taste in cars and impeccable style.
