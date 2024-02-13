Award-winning television personality Stacy Amoateng couldn't believe her eyes when her husband bought her a gold necklace on her birthday

The mother-of-three looked speechless while rocking her sleepwear in the viral video trending on Instagram

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching Stacy Amoateng's birthday video

Ghanaian media personality Stacy Amoateng, who celebrated her birthday on February 8, 2024, has received expensive jewellery from her caring husband.

The host of Restoration With Stacy wore classy pyjamas and a long-sleeved robe as she received the gold necklace from her husband and musician, Okyeame Quophio.

Stacy Amoateng and her husband look stunning together. Photo credit: @stacyamoatenggh

Stacy Amoateng looked gorgeous as she showed her bare face to the camera while rocking a short bob hairstyle.

Ghanaian musician and fashion designer Abena Serwaa Ophelia was also presented at the powerful couple's house during the presentation.

Stacy Amoateng slays in an African print dress

The mother-of-three Stacy Amoateng dazzled in an off-shoulder African print dress with puff sleeves.

She wore a short-length side-parted curly hairstyle and beautiful jewellery set to complete her look.

Some social media users have commented on Stacy Amoateng's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

the_royal_black_prince stated:

Public Display of Affection (PDA) Must everything between couples be posted on social media?

equiya_adiepena stated:

Awnnn is so cute glorious birthday mumsi

yaaportia52 stated:

Happy birthday to us! Today is my birthday as well

Akuaskitchen:

@quophiokyeame Best hubby I know, next to my hubby . Thank you for the love you show my sis from another mom, @stacyamoatenggh. May the Lord bless you beautiful union

tinababy_gh stated:

So beautiful

Slichy stated:

Who is that shouting?

Hannahdonkor.906 stated:

Wow, so beautiful Happy Birthday, Mrs Awurade Nhyira wo piii

muse_gh stated:

Lovely man ❤️❤️❤️

Akasrekumildred:

kids movie

Bossmqueen stated:

Happiest Birthday.... be blessed and Happy Always ✨️✨️

Koonuwa stated:

God bless you

Facebookgyata stated:

This is why I love you guys so much

