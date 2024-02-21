Nana Ama McBrown's daughter is celebrating her fifth birthday today, February 21, 2024, in style

The fashionista and wealthy heir wore beautiful dresses with matching accessories and shoes for her birthday photoshoot

Otumfuo's daughter Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh and other celebrities have posted Baby Maxin's birthday photos on Instagram

The beautiful daughter of Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah, Baby Maxin, is celebrating her fifth birthday with lovely photos.

Maxin Mawushi Mensah, popularly called Baby Maxin, has taken over social media as she slays in two beautiful dresses for her birthday photoshoot.

Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin slay in red dresses. Photo credit: @iambabymaxin.

Source: Instagram

The young style influencer looked gorgeous in a silky white dress designed with white fur that she styled with a matching petty coat to complete her look.

Baby Maxin wore blue shoes with embellishment and a blue bag to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Baby Maxin looks impeccable in a pink ball gown

Nana Ama McBrown's pretty daughter looked fabulous in a pink ball gown designed with beautiful floral fabric and unique pink and yellow beads.

Baby Maxin wore a beautiful princess tiara and expensive earrings to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Baby Maxin's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

abigailashley7 stated:

Beautiful Princess

iam_mizlinempress stated:

Our Testimony Nyame Nhyira wo piii y3n agudie3

adoma_khadija stated:

Blessed Birthday to you, Mummy’s Joy♥️

juiscy_vibez stated:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BIG BABY GIRL MAXINE ❤️❤️❤️

mariemaureenasarebediako stated:

May you be preserved,secured,covered and protected in the precious BLOOD of Jesus Christ of Nasareth..you're blessed and highly favored..Happy 5th birthday baby MMM❤️

Owusuvashty stated:

Blessed birthday darling Maxine ❤️

Akalizzcakeengineergh stated:

Happy birthday Ohema Maxin ❤️

efua__xx stated:

Mummy’s pride❤️Happy birthday, God sent❤️❤️

Nana Ama McBrown Looks Splendid In A Glittering Lace Black Jumpsuit Contrast

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, a Kumawood actress, who shared another gorgeous ensemble created by a leading female designer.

The Onua Showtime host rocked a gorgeous jumpsuit and hairdo. The top style influencer and her crew have received praise from some social media users for consistently introducing new designs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh