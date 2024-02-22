2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Queen Selorm stepped out in style as she visited her former senior high school

The beauty queen looked fabulous in a stylish outfit and expensive shoes to complete her look

Some social media users have praised Queen Selorm for sharing her experience with the youth

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Selorm Magdalene Gadah, popularly called Queen Selorm, looked stunning in a readymade outfit as she visited her former school, Keta Senior High Technical School.

The gorgeous beauty queen wore a pink suit dress and black shoes with embellishments to give a lecture on building self-confidence and how to work hard toward your dreams.

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Selorm, rocks beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @queenselorm_gmb23

Queen Selorm looked elegant in an African braid hairstyle, mild makeup, and glossy lipstick while rocking her glamorous crown at the event.

She accessorised with round gold earrings and two locally-made beads to complete her look. The former Ketasco student shared the photos on Instagram with this caption;

Learning to learn conference. I spoke on building self-confidence and self-esteem. I happen to share the floor with my Geography teacher and my seniors back at Ketasco. It was such a transformative and interactive conference.

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Selorm, looks fabulous in a red cape dress

Ghanaian beauty queen Selorm celebrated her first Valentine's Day after her stardom with a beautiful photoshoot.

She wore a red bodycon dress with a floor-sweeping cape that depicted elegance and royalty.

Some social media users have commented on 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Selorm's pink dress

