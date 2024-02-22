2023 GMB Winner Selorm Rocks Pink Dress As She Gives A Talk On Building Self-Confidence At Ketasco
- 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Queen Selorm stepped out in style as she visited her former senior high school
- The beauty queen looked fabulous in a stylish outfit and expensive shoes to complete her look
- Some social media users have praised Queen Selorm for sharing her experience with the youth
2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Selorm Magdalene Gadah, popularly called Queen Selorm, looked stunning in a readymade outfit as she visited her former school, Keta Senior High Technical School.
The gorgeous beauty queen wore a pink suit dress and black shoes with embellishments to give a lecture on building self-confidence and how to work hard toward your dreams.
Queen Selorm looked elegant in an African braid hairstyle, mild makeup, and glossy lipstick while rocking her glamorous crown at the event.
She accessorised with round gold earrings and two locally-made beads to complete her look. The former Ketasco student shared the photos on Instagram with this caption;
Learning to learn conference. I spoke on building self-confidence and self-esteem. I happen to share the floor with my Geography teacher and my seniors back at Ketasco. It was such a transformative and interactive conference.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Selorm's pink dress
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
gates.gloriaNine stated:
A Queen and more❤️
_prettydolls_luxury_shop stated:
Sitting pretty like a Queen
nharnhar8650 stated:
My queen is pinking in her lovely dress❤️
Mawulita stated:
I'm impressed my pretty Queen selorm
Seyramjonathan stated:
My queen your queen our queenwell done❤️❤️❤️
Nataliamcphilliamy stated:
Congratulations! for it please mine sweet beautiful Queen Magdalene, . You were looking sooooooooooooooooooooooo much elegant, stunning, sweet and beautiful with it please.
iam__christopher__seyram__ stated:
Stunning
maame_adjoa_sekyibea_linda stated:
I see you, my queen.
