Mama Toli Toli has warm hearts as she rocks a stylish red dress to meet famous celebrities Christ Attoh and Bola Ray

The kindhearted woman looked gorgeous in heavy makeup and charming ponytail hairstyle

Some social media users have praised the coordinator of the Happy Town Project for putting smiles on the faces of these market women

Ghanaian market woman Mama Toli Toli has stunned fans with her complete makeover video before meeting with media personality Bola Ray and famous actor Chris Attoh.

Mama Toli Toli, a Happy Town Project member, rose to fame when she started singing her rendition of popular songs to entertain her friends and customers in the market.

Mama Toli Toli, Bola Ray and Chris Attoh rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @officialstarter.

Ghanaian dancer Official Starter joined the hardworking woman as they visited Beauty Bowl Salon for her pedicure, manicure, hair fixing and makeup.

Watch the video below;

Mama Toli Toli dines with Bola Ray and Chris Attoh

Mama Toli Toli looked completely different as she stepped out in a red sleeveless dress and her beautiful hairstyle.

She wore beautiful earrings and an expensive wristwatch while hanging out with famous celebrities.

Award-winning Ghanaian actor Christ Attoh looked dapper in a short-sleeve kaftan and matching trousers.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Mama Toli Toli's complete makeover video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

sherry_cocoa stated:

It’s the hair for me❤️

adwoa__brown stated:

I don’t know why I am tearing up

yaa_aquaruis stated:

Awww…so beautiful we love to see this. God bless them

likemike_gh stated:

This so beautiful. No be small Toli we go hear today

megacloset1 stated:

Awwwnnn❤️ I so love this

Abentsil stated:

Beautiful

queens_luv stated:

Mama Toli with the swaggg. You’re beautiful . May God bless you with everything you need

Iamchristielove stated:

You could tell she was humbled, never seen this kind of pampering. Kudos for making her day, that’s what life is all about ❤

esaaba_djumah stated:

She deserves it

steven_boateng1 stated:

This is nice

Mama Toli Toli Sings Her Version Of Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe Video Gets Many Laughing Hard

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mama Toli Toli, who made many people laugh out loud in a viral video.

She was caught singing Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe while selling her smoked fish at the market. Many Ghanaians have begged Kizz Daniel to include her in the song's official music video.

