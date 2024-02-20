Mama Toli Toli, one of the viral Makola market women, got many people laughing hard with her latest video

A funny video of Mama Toli Toli of the Happy Town Project singing her rendition of Nigerian musician Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe has gone viral on social media.

Mama Toli Toli dances to Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe. Image Credit: @officialstarter_ and @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Mama Toli Toli sang her version of Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe

A video of Mama Toli Toli, one of the viral Makola market women, singing her version of Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe has left many people in stitches.

The fish vendor was seated at the marketplace selling her smoked fish when she started singing the recently released song.

She sang with so much energy, and when it got to the chorus of the song, she got on her feet with full force and began shaking her backside vigorously.

Video of Maame Toli Toli singing her rendition of Twe Twe by Kizz Daniel.

Reactions to Mama Toli Toli's video

The video got many people laughing hard as they talked about how much they loved Mama Toli Toli's rendition of Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe.

omo_brish said:

On this one, I want to personally come and arrest Mama….. my belly hurts from laughing

_mr.adamss said:

Did you see the way she stood up with force to bugi well well??!!!!❤️❤️

itskerenkezia_ said:

Mama Toli Toli coming through with the remix ❤

hems_and_threads_by_winnie said:

This woman no fit get high blood pressure walahi

ano_kye_waah said:

She has translated to Ga yall

nii_nathan said:

She should be called for an official video shot for the track

linafabrics said:

The lyrics is in the dance moves.

Video as viral Ghanaian market woman Mama Toli Toli performed on stage

YEN.com.gh reported that months after Ghanaian market woman Mama Toli Toli went viral online for singing a bastardised version of Asake's song, she finally got to perform the song.

A clip of Mama Toli Toli and her Happy Town Market Women crew being brought out on stage at the MTN Ghana Christmas carol went viral.

In the viral clip, Mama Toli Toli once again stole the show as she was handed the microphone to perform her famous remix of Nigerian musician Asake's Lonely At The Top.

Source: YEN.com.gh