Ghanaian style icon Nana Akua Addo has gone viral with her beaded gown for her bridal photoshoot

Nana Akua Addo, also called Mrs Norman, wore an expensive frontal hairstyle to complete her look

Some social media users have commented on Nana Akua Addo's splendid outfit and flawless makeup

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo is collaborating with top male fashion designers to release unique and creative outfits for her fans searching for timeless designs.

For her recent photoshoot, the style icon wore a custom-made bridal-inspired gown by Kenneth Tetteh that has become a trending topic on social media.

Nana Akua Addo slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @nanaakuaddo

The off-shoulder gown was designed with four thousand quality beads that depict the rich culture and traditions of the people of Ghana.

Nana Akua Addo wore a centre-parted Barbie-inspired hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup to compliment her look. She completed her bridal look with an expensive pearly while flaunting her wedding ring.

Nana Akua Addo rocks a short fair dress at Becca's Love Night Concert

Nana Akua Addo was among the best-dressed female celebrities at Becca and Kwabena Kwabena's Love Night Concert on Valentine's Day.

She wore a short-sleeve glittering dress designed with fur to the star-studded event.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Akua Addo's bridal photoshoot

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Dellarussel stated:

This is absolutely stunning

momma_farishams stated:

A sight to wake up to ❤

iamjuju_ stated:

My friend doesn’t play .. for years, she’s been consistently Slaying the ppl ❤️

Mykcutetrends stated:

looking beautiful

Zitaflavia stated:

Nana, the IT GIRL! The MOTHER ❤AN ACTUAL FASHION ICON ❤ We love to see it ❤

Misszanura stated:

Baby, you always look so angelic and peaceful but so stylish

Nimsdefabulouss stated:

You look STUNNING my Girl

unikf8 stated:

The classiest woman I know. Beautiful and stunning

angelfbarbosa stated:

@nanaakuaaddo, you are a queen❤️

myna1803 stated:

Your style needs to be studied @nanaakuaaddo

