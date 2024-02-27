Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton wore a beautiful outfit to perform at the Awake Experience event in Kumasi

Diana Hamilton's outfit was designed by top female fashion designer Duaba Serwaa, who is famous for working with Hollywood stars

Some social media users have commented on Diana Hamilton's outfit and elegant hairstyle

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton stepped out at the Kumasi edition of the Awake Experience on Sunday, February 5, 2024, at the Church of Pentecost Auditorium, Bantama.

The creative director of fashion brand DH by, Diana Hamilton looked gorgeous in a custom-made by Duaba Serwaa at the most-talked-about gospel event of the month.

The long-sleeved tie dye/batik crop top with zipper closure was paired with a partial origami textured mermaid skirt with corseted waist detail and a full origami train.

While performing her hit songs, Diana Hamilton wore a long, straight hairstyle and flawless makeup for the gospel event.

Check out the photos below;

Diana Hamilton and her team pay a courtesy call to the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Female style influencer Diana Hamilton looked fabulous in a blue maxi dress as she and her team paid a courtesy call to Asantehene before their event.

Diana Hamilton's husband looked classy in a kente batakari and black trousers paired with black shoes.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian politician Afia Akoto has commented on Diana Hamilton's photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

iamqwinadepa stated:

God outdid himself again

au.gustina3279 stated:

It was a blessing to be present there

ametefe_prince stated:

Keep the fire burning

Feniolamm stated:

Sis, you are Blessed is a statement❤️❤️

_theresssssaa_ stated:

Stunning, God bless you ❤️

rama_millinery stated:

this gave me goosebumps

lorr_etta stated:

It was mighty yesterday. God bless you ❤️

Hellen .fad stated:

I love your songs, mama

Rytaampofo stated:

It's not me effortlessly liking every slide . Thank God for the gift you are to us. Congratulations

lucia2132 stated:

Wow Wow that's so awesome Congratulations

