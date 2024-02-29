The beautiful daughter-in-law of Kessben Group of Companies, Dr Adjei Asomdwee, has wowed social media with her white kente gown for her baby's christening

The talented makeup artist wore two classy outfits and different hairstyles to match her flamboyant looks

Some social media users have commented on Dr Adjei Asomdwee's christening ceremony

Ghanaian professional makeup artist Dr Adjei Asomdwee is the latest celebrity mother in town after welcoming her first child with Festus.

The gorgeous new mother is the daughter-in-law of Mr Stephen Boateng of the Kessben Group of Companies.

Dr Asomdwee wore a strapless white custom-made beaded kente accentuating her curves for her baby girl's christening.

CEO of AnA makeover and her husband rock white outfits for their daughter's christening ceremony. Photo credit: @anamakeover.

She looked elegant in a frontal curly hairstyle left loose at her back as she smiled for the cameras.

The CEO of AnA Makeover's wealthy husband, Festus, wore a short-sleeve kaftan and trousers while holding his baby girl.

Watch the video below;

Kesseben's daughter-in-law, AnA makeover looks classy in a glittering lace gown

The celebrity makeup artist looked glamorous in an expensive lace gown for the her baby girl's christening.

For the glam, Dr Adjei Asomdwee wore a blond ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users commented on Ghanaian makeup artist AnA Makeover's beautiful outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

leeyaskitchen stated:

Why so fine such a glorious mama

maamesarpong_k stated:

Tooo gorgeous

lash4dolls stated:

Congratulations beautiful

lu.dah_makeovers stated:

Congratulations

jayclaudbeauty stated:

Omg! Congratulations sis !!!! Ugh the yummiest Mummy!!!! So happy to see this ! ✨

silverpearl_beauty stated:

Soo beautiful.. congratulations ❤️

leeyaskitchen stated:

Hipssss

cindz__ stated:

Gorgeous

So fine ❤❤❤

ewurakuaansah stated:

So beautiful congratulations

lush_fabrics stated:

Congratulations yummy mummy

barimah_makeup_artistry stated:

Congratulations dear

nhyiraphosuah stated:

Congratulations @a.n.a_makeover . You look amazing

Kessben's New Daughter-In-Law Shows Off Dance Moves As Despite & Rich Men Attend Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the star-studded wedding of Dr Adjei Asomdwee, a professional makeup artist from Kumasi, who married into the Kessben family.

Festus, the groom, is the son of Mr Stephen Boateng of the Kessben Group of Companies, one of the wealthiest businessmen in Ghana.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite and other wealthy chief executive officers of conglomerates in Ghana were present.

