Some top Ghanaian makeup artists have shared beautiful transformational makeup videos of their clients online

In these videos, the pro makeup artists shared an up-close view of the brides' faces before and after the glow-up emphasizing the magic of their perfect strokes

AnA makeover, WildCutei, and Nique Looks Artistry are popular makeup artists based Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions, respectively

Choosing the right makeup artist for your wedding can be more stressful than scouting for the right fashion designer who will incorporate your personality into your wedding gown.

Although social media has made it easy to find videos and photos of portfolios of various wedding vendors, one will do more research before booking a vendor.

Bridal makeup is an integral part of the final look on her big day. Some brides dream of their wedding once they hit puberty, and as such, nothing can go wrong ahead of the nuptials.

Some brides have a routine skincare regimen of applying moisturizers and attending spa treatments every two months and using the right cream for their body and face. It makes it easy to achieve a stunning face beat as compared to brides or women who don't have skin care treatments.

Regardless, the makeup artist is solely responsible for making the bride look flawless for her big day.

YEN.com.gh shares five bridal transformation videos of Ghanaian brides shared by talented makeup artists.

Ghanaian bride Cassandra was totally transformed after hours of makeup application. Wild Cutei, a pro makeup artist, did a perfect job of hiding all the dark spots while applying the right concealer for an even skin tone.

2. Ghanaian bride Diana was beautifully transformed by Nique Looks Makeup Artistry. Before the face beat, one could see the untrimmed frontal baby hair and dark spots. Diana changed into a white corseted bridal robe for the photoshoot.

Ghanaian bride, Agyeiwaa had visible blemishes and dark spots. Nique Looks Artisty who doubled as the makeup artist and hair stylist gave her a subtle look for her wedding.

The latest Ghanaian celebrity bride, AnA makeover, real name, Dr. Adjei Asomdwee was the pro makeup artist who worked on this melanin bride.

Yvonne had well-prepped skin and well-defined brows making it quite easy to achieve this stunning look.

One of the top makeup artists in Kumasi, Obaa Hemaa beautifully transformed fellow makeup pro, Shimmer, and gloss for her traditional wedding. The bride wore an elegant African print and orange ruffle robe for the photoshoot.

