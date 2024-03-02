Nigerian gospel musician Moses Bliss has finally made his fans happy as he kisses his wife in a lovely wife

The adorable couple couldn't stop looking at each other in the presence of their family and friends at the event

Some social media users couldn't keep calm after watching a romantic video trending on Instagram

Nigerian gospel musician Moses Bliss and his beautiful wife, Marie Wiseborn, went viral after kissing passionately in a viral video.

The 29-year-old minister of God, Moses Bliss, looked dapper in a black beaded jacket and matching black tailor-to-fit trousers for the exception party.

Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn look stunning together. Photo credit: @bellanaija

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Marie Wiseborn wore a decent beaded long-sleeve dress that accentuated her curves that she paired with designer shoes.

She looked natural in a simple ponytail hairstyle while slaying in elegant earrings that matched her glamorous outfit.

Watch the video below;

Moses Bliss' wife, Marie Wiseborn, and her friends pray before her white wedding

Ghanaian lawyer and the latest celebrity bride in town, Marie Wiseborn, wore custom-made bridal two-piece pyjamas for a prayer session with her friends.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn's kissing video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Gailchukwu stated:

The way he used his hand to call her. Like come here.

Veritascaterersltd stated:

How do we Badmouth Ghanaians now? This lady has made it difficult ❤️

pa_triiciaaa stated:

The most awaited kiss on the internet today ❤️

omarrrh213 stated:

Which kyn kiss be this?

Houseofamearypearl stated:

This one na kiss wey love Jesus

___.adela stated:

The way Moses is doing you’re a very bad boy. You just Dey disguise

king_jozef stated:

Yes it is kiss . They don’t need to kiss the way you want them to kiss . They will do what is private in private . This ain’t ur regular wedding . Let them be

Theonlyriya stated:

The way Moses cannot wait is so obvious The a lord has done it finally, finally, finally! Marriage is beautiful.

Joe Mettle Wins Souls With His Electrifying Performance At Gospel Musician Enuonyam's White Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the stellar performance of award-winning gospel musician Joe Mettle at a luxurious wedding that went viral online.

Ghanaian gospel singer Enuonyam looked stunning as the bride, sporting classy gowns for her traditional white wedding.

Several people on social media remarked on the bride's taste in attire and hairstyles.

Source: YEN.com.gh