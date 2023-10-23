Ghanaian bride Racheal has impressed social media users with her magnificent wedding dresses

The bridesmaids and groomsmen didn't disappoint with their tie-and-dye outfits that have become the talk of the town

Some social media have congratulated the couple on their nuptial while complementing their looks

Ghanaian bride Racheal Acquah, who attends Cedar Mountain Chapel, East Legon, founded Rev Stephen Wengam, and her bridesmaids have gone viral with their stunning looks for her traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Racheal rocks a beaded kente dress. Photo credit: @weloveghanaianwwedding

Ghanaian bride Racheal looks regal in a beaded kente gown

The melanin bride wore a classy short-sleeved kente gown and bouncy-coloured hairstyle as she showed off her incredible dance moves.

The fashion designer did a fantastic job with her kente design by combining different beading techniques to make her look extraordinary at the wedding.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bridesmaids look exquisite in tie & dye outfits

The gorgeous bridesmaids wore stylish designs to suit their fantastic personalities and personal styles.

They also had the option of rocking different hairstyles, fashion accessories and makeup looks at the traditional wedding.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Racheal looks radiant in a white lace gown

The gorgeous bride looked elegant in a short hairstyle for her white wedding. Ghanaian bride Rachel wore a custom-made long-sleeve corseted white dress and matching veil for the church wedding.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaians have commented on the beautiful bride, Racheah's wedding outfits

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

mizz._.tee stated:

She looks gorgeous in her pretty gown. I like the hairstyle; bouncy when she moves. The ladies' outfits are so different.

cantarelladonkor stated:

Congratulations

Akobluntrebecca stated:

My beautiful MD .. congratulations to you guys...more blessings

Naaninor stated:

Our beautiful MD and Bride. ❤️❤️❤️

akua_boatemaa_k stated:

So refreshing and beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations @reahacquah and @immanuelkharis

6thsensemillinery stated:

My bride and sissssyyyyyyy❤️❤️ . Ha! Saturday will be @reahacquah

Missamartey stated:

Congrats Reah @reahacquah

staysillim stated:

the love is surreal

lady_jhayyy stated:

We celebrate grace and love❤️

